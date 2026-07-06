US stocks mixed, DAX strengthens, gold rises; MoneySimpler launches AI automated trading bot

LOS ANGELES, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global financial markets delivered mixed results as European equities strengthened while U.S. stocks closed unevenly. Gold rebounded amid easing inflation expectations and optimism over future monetary policy, while international oil prices continued to decline. Against this backdrop, MoneySimpler has introduced its AI-powered automated trading robot, designed to help investors access quantitative trading through a simple one-click experience.

European markets remained strong, with Germany's DAX Index posting notable gains alongside other major European benchmarks. In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced modest pressure. At the same time, investors continued to monitor central bank policy, inflation trends, and global economic developments.

As market volatility increases, many investors are looking for more efficient ways to manage their portfolios. Traditional investing often requires constant market monitoring and quick decision-making, making it challenging for beginners and busy investors. This has led to growing interest in AI-powered quantitative trading, which uses data analysis and automated strategies to execute trades while reducing emotional decision-making.

MoneySimpler's AI-powered automated trading robot analyzes market data in real time and automatically executes trading strategies based on predefined algorithms. The platform aims to simplify quantitative trading by allowing users to begin with just a few simple steps, without requiring programming knowledge or complex trading experience.

Getting started is straightforward:

Step 1: Register an account and receive a $10 sign-up bonus plus a $50 trial fund .

Register an account and receive a plus a . Step 2: Choose an AI quantitative trading plan that matches your investment goals.

Choose an AI quantitative trading plan that matches your investment goals. Step 3: Activate automated trading, with profits settled daily and available for withdrawal or reinvestment.

MoneySimpler supports AI-powered quantitative trading across multiple markets, including stocks and gold. Its automated system continuously analyzes market conditions, helping users improve trading efficiency while simplifying the investment process.

Key platform features include:

AI-driven market analysis and automated strategy execution.

Multi-market trading support, including stocks and gold.

Real-time synchronization across web and mobile platforms.

Daily profit settlement with flexible withdrawal and reinvestment options.

User-friendly operation suitable for both beginners and experienced investors.

Security and transparency are also central to the platform's design. MoneySimpler incorporates multiple security measures, including quarterly audits by PwC, fund protection through Lloyd's of London, and enterprise-grade cybersecurity provided by Cloudflare and McAfee to help safeguard platform operations and user assets.

As AI technology continues to reshape financial markets, intelligent automated trading is becoming an increasingly important tool for investors seeking greater efficiency and more disciplined investment management. MoneySimpler plans to continue enhancing its AI-powered trading technology to provide users with a smarter, more convenient trading experience.

Learn more by visiting the official website: https://moneysimpler.com/

Media contact

Email: alice.jones@moneysimpler.com