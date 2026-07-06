Quantum Cyber Targets Annual Production Capacity of 100,000 Drones combining Kamikaze, Interceptor, Surveillance, VTOL and long-range Phantom 950 at Planned Bridgeport, Connecticut Manufacturing Facility

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced projected production capacity targets for its proposed Bridgeport, Connecticut manufacturing facility, including an estimated annual output of approximately 100,000 drones upon completion of the facility and full operational modification and buildout.

The production capacity targets are based on the Company’s current assessment of the facility’s manufacturing footprint and the planned configuration of dedicated drone assembly lines within the facility. As previously reported, on June 8, 2026, Quantum Drones Corporation signed a Letter of Intent to acquire the facility, including its installed industrial equipment, at 38 Union Avenue, Bridgeport, Connecticut from Arcade Technology LLC for an aggregate purchase price of $3,200,000. The aggregate purchase price reflects the combined value of the real property and an extensive installed industrial equipment package, including CNC machining centers, overhead crane systems, and compressed air infrastructure already in place at the facility. The facility encompasses approximately 50,000 square feet of above-grade manufacturing and operational space across multiple structures, including a primary manufacturing building with approximately 20,780 square feet on the production floor, approximately 9,576 square feet of upper-floor capacity, and approximately 2,552 square feet of office space, supported by ancillary structures and totaling approximately 9,977 square feet.

The Company's manufacturing model for the facility contemplates multiple concurrent automated assembly lines configured for separate product categories: a dedicated production run for kamikaze one-way attack drone platforms, and a separate line configuration for autonomous interceptor systems. The facility's existing industrial infrastructure, including 3D printers, CNC machining centers, stamping presses, lathes, milling machines, and surface grinders, provides additional foundational fabrication capability for drone airframe components, structural assemblies, and hardware production. The current planned buildout of this infrastructure is anticipated to reduce external supply chain dependency and accelerate production scaling in response to contract awards and procurement volume.

The Company believes that the planned facility would position it to serve the domestic drone supply chain that U.S. policy is now actively building. Trump Administration Executive Order 14307 establishes American drone dominance as an explicit national security and industrial priority, directing the acceleration of domestic production capacity and expanded export of U.S.-made systems. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Defense FY2027 Budget Request includes approximately $55 billion allocated toward drone and autonomous warfare programs, with the attritable drone doctrine, defined as low-cost modular platforms deployable at scale, identified as central to the Pentagon's operational posture. A domestic manufacturing facility with a targeted annual production capacity of 100,000 units across two platform categories is intended to help position Quantum Cyber within that supply chain.

"100,000 drones per year, from a single facility we own and operate is the target," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber N.V. "The Pentagon is looking for attritable systems at scale, and Executive Order 14307 directs domestic production. We believe we are building the manufacturing infrastructure to deliver both. Bridgeport is not a concept. It is a production address."

About Quantum Drones Corporation

Quantum Drones Corporation is a wholly owned Nevada-incorporated subsidiary of Quantum Cyber N.V. established to serve as the operational vehicle for the Company's domestic defense technology programs and U.S. government procurement activities. The subsidiary is led by Peter O'Rourke, President and Director, a former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under the Trump administration, and Robert Liscouski, Director, a former Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and co-founder and former Chairman and CEO of a Nasdaq-listed quantum computing company.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The signing of a Letter of Intent does not guarantee the execution of a definitive purchase agreement or the consummation of the proposed transaction, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will close on the terms described or at all. Production capacity targets represent management projections based on current planned facility configuration and do not represent binding commitments or guarantees of future output. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to execute a definitive purchase agreement or satisfy closing conditions, including Quantum Drones Corporation's satisfaction with due diligence; (ii) the failure to achieve projected production capacity targets; (iii) the failure to secure procurement contracts sufficient to support projected production volumes; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (v) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com