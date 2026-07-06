Medical Gas Market Size to Hit USD 36.92 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Gas Market Size was valued at USD 16.52 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 36.92 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2026–2035, according to a new report from SNS Insider. Market growth is fueled by increasing demand for medical oxygen, rising respiratory disease prevalence, expanding home healthcare services, growing surgical procedure volumes, and continued investments in hospital medical gas infrastructure worldwide.

Medical gases are essential across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, emergency care, intensive care units, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and home healthcare for respiratory therapy, anesthesia, diagnostics, and life-support applications. Oxygen remains the largest product category due to increasing demand for long-term oxygen therapy among COPD and elderly patients worldwide.





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Home Healthcare Adoption, Oxygen Therapy Demand, and Healthcare Infrastructure Investments Accelerate Medical Gas Market Growth

The structural shift of chronic respiratory disease management from institutional to home-based care settings creates substantial commercial opportunity for medical gas suppliers with portable oxygen concentrator and home delivery system product lines. Each COPD patient transitioned from institutional to home-based long-term oxygen therapy represents recurring medical gas equipment revenue whose growth directly tracks the expanding global chronic respiratory disease patient population and healthcare reimbursement frameworks increasingly favoring cost-effective home care globally.

Rising adoption of portable oxygen concentrators, home oxygen delivery systems, medical air systems, and long-term oxygen therapy is creating recurring revenue opportunities for medical gas suppliers. Healthcare reimbursement programs and expanding chronic disease management outside hospitals continue to support demand for medical gas equipment, cylinders, regulators, and delivery infrastructure globally.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Linde PLC

Air Liquide SA

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation

SOL SpA

Atlas Copco AB

BeaconMedaes (Atlas Copco)

Praxair Inc. (Linde)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

DCC PLC

Samator Group

NOL Group

WestAir Gases and Equipment Inc.

Gulf Cryo

Yingde Gases Group Company Limited

Iwatani Corporation

Coregas Pty Ltd.

BOC Limited (Linde)

Buse Gas GmbH & Co. KG

Medical Gas Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Pure gases held the major share above 57% revenue in 2025, owing to the essential role of medical oxygen and nitrous oxide in respiratory therapy, anaesthesia delivery and emergency resuscitation leading to universal clinical applicability. Gas mixtures are used in technically demanding diagnostic and specialised therapeutic applications that have strict compositional requirements. Medical gas equipment including cylinders, regulators and pipeline distribution infrastructure generates capital investment cycles that are different from recurring consumable supply revenue worldwide.

By End User

In 2025, hospitals had the largest share, due to extensive piped medical gas infrastructure for surgical anaesthesia, ICU respiratory support, emergency resuscitation and general ward oxygen therapy under long-term supply contracts requiring reliability and regulatory compliance. The home healthcare segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during 2026-2035 due to the structural shift towards decentralised chronic respiratory disease management through portable oxygen concentrators and home liquid oxygen systems that allow for patient self-management globally.

Regional Insights:

North America was the largest regional market for medical gas, accounting for more than 37% of the revenue share, propelled by robust health infrastructure and increasing demand for home healthcare. The U.S. dominates the regional revenue share at nearly 82.47% due to the presence of a large hospital network, high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, strict regulation by the FDA, and favourable reimbursement by Medicare for durable medical equipment such as home oxygen systems.

The U.S. Medical Gas Market was valued at around USD 4.21 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 9.20 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.88%. COPD prevalence of 4.3% among adults, large elderly population (16% of total), strict FDA regulatory framework ensuring consistent quality and growing home healthcare adoption supported by Medicare reimbursement infrastructure are the key growth drivers.

The Europe Medical Gas Market is estimated to reach USD 5.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach 13.32 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.83% during 2026–2035. Europe’s market commands a substantial share of global revenues due to extensive public healthcare systems in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy, which maintain steady institutional medical gas demand. Germany’s large hospital network and the commercial presence of Linde and Air Liquide account for about 28.47% of European revenues, with EU pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing and quality control standards sustaining structural demand for regulation-compliant suppliers.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market, driven by population growth, pollution related respiratory conditions and government funded hospital upgrades in China, India and South-east Asia. China is investing heavily in the expansion and modernisation of healthcare facilities. Air quality challenges driving a significant chronic respiratory disease burden in India are accelerating medical gas market growth across both the institutional and emerging home healthcare segments through 2035.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Atlas Copco acquired Medi-Teknique to expand medical gas infrastructure maintenance services in the United Kingdom, strengthening comprehensive equipment supply and maintenance capability for NHS and private healthcare facilities.

Atlas Copco acquired Medi-Teknique to expand medical gas infrastructure maintenance services in the United Kingdom, strengthening comprehensive equipment supply and maintenance capability for NHS and private healthcare facilities. 2023: Air Liquide unveiled advanced portable oxygen concentrator technology with extended battery life and lightweight design, strengthening homecare segment offering for chronic respiratory disease patients.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MEDICAL GAS PRODUCT & PURITY METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across pure gases and pharmaceutical-grade compliance across hospital and home care deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across pure gases and pharmaceutical-grade compliance across hospital and home care deployments globally. HOME HEALTHCARE & PORTABLE OXYGEN METRICS – helps you evaluate portable oxygen concentrator investment trends and specialist home care supplier competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate portable oxygen concentrator investment trends and specialist home care supplier competitive positioning globally. HOSPITAL INFRASTRUCTURE & PIPELINE METRICS – helps you analyze hospital piped medical gas infrastructure investment and predictive maintenance integration across diverse healthcare system verticals globally.

– helps you analyze hospital piped medical gas infrastructure investment and predictive maintenance integration across diverse healthcare system verticals globally. EMERGING MARKET HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE METRICS – helps you uncover growth in China and India hospital construction medical gas procurement and new facility greenfield installation trends globally.

– helps you uncover growth in China and India hospital construction medical gas procurement and new facility greenfield installation trends globally. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & SUPPLY CHAIN METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing compliance investment and strategic gas reserve development across regulated healthcare supply chain verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing compliance investment and strategic gas reserve development across regulated healthcare supply chain verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & MEDICAL GAS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on production capacity scale and geographic supply chain infrastructure footprint globally.

Medical Gas Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 16.52 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 36.92 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.0% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Pure Gases, Gas Mixtures, Medical Gas Equipment)

• By Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Anesthesia, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research)

• By End User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic & Research Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutions) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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