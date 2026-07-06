LENZ Therapeutics Announces Launch of New Telehealth Prescribing Option to Accelerate Patient Access to VIZZ® for the Treatment of Presbyopia

VIZZ is now available for those who qualify through a convenient telehealth platform in addition to existing access through eye care professionals

Telehealth offers patients the convenience of an integrated online evaluation by independent licensed eye care providers, e-pharmacy prescription fulfillment and home delivery

Launch of telehealth alongside a nationwide TV advertising campaign featuring brand spokesperson Sarah Jessica Parker is expected to expand consumer awareness, access, and adoption of VIZZ®

SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ® (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, today announced that VIZZ is now available through a convenient telehealth platform, providing the convenience of an integrated online evaluation by independent licensed eye care providers (“ECPs”), epharmacy prescription fulfillment and home delivery.

Accessible through VIZZ.com, the integrated telehealth platform connects patients with an independent network of licensed eye care professionals who will evaluate patient telehealth eligibility based upon their medical history. Prescriptions will be automatically routed and fulfilled by LENZ’s epharmacy partner providing a seamless and convenient consumer journey from product interest to home delivery. Launch of the telehealth channel will be promoted alongside the Company’s ‘Tired of Reading Glasses‘ campaign featuring brand spokesperson Sarah Jessica Parker through both a national television advertising campaign and digital direct-to-consumer strategy.

“At this stage of our launch, our goal is to make accessing VIZZ as seamless as possible,” said Eef Schimmelpennink, President and Chief Executive Officer of LENZ Therapeutics. “VIZZ continues to deliver the real-world efficacy we expected, and a telehealth platform provides a convenient option for the majority of the 128 million Americans living with presbyopia who may not visit an eye doctor annually. Through the launch of this platform, we are removing a key hurdle to product access by providing consumers with a safe and convenient way to be evaluated by an independent licensed eye care professional online who can determine whether VIZZ may be appropriate for them. We believe the combination of introducing telehealth and our national television advertising campaign will help accelerate consumer awareness, access and adoption of VIZZ.”

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is the inevitable loss of near vision associated with aging, impacting the daily lives of nearly all people over the age of 45. As people age, the crystalline lens in their eyes gradually hardens and becomes less able to change shape. This loss of elasticity of the lens reduces the ability of the lens to focus incoming light from near objects onto the retina. Adults over 50 years of age lose, on average, 1.5 lines of near vision every six years. Although the progression of presbyopia is gradual, presbyopes often experience an abrupt change in their daily life as the symptoms become more pronounced starting in their mid-40s, when reading glasses or other corrective aids are suddenly necessary to read text or conduct close-up work. Presbyopia is typically self-diagnosed and self-managed with over-the-counter reading glasses, or managed, after evaluation by an ECP, with prescription reading or bifocal glasses or multifocal contact lenses.

About VIZZ® (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%

VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44% is a once-daily eye drop developed to restore clear near vision for up to 10 hours. Aceclidine is the sole active ingredient in VIZZ and provides rapid and durable near vision improvement. VIZZ is preservative-free and provided in single-dose vials. VIZZ is a predominantly pupil selective miotic that interacts with the iris with minimal ciliary muscle stimulation. VIZZ causes contraction of the iris sphincter muscle, resulting in a pinhole effect that extends depth of focus to improve vision. For more information, please visit www.VIZZ.com.

VIZZ Indication and Important Safety Information

INDICATION

VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44% is a prescription eye drop used to treat age-related blurry near vision (presbyopia) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not use VIZZ if allergic to any of the ingredients.

To help avoid potential eye injury or contamination of the product, do not allow the vial tip to touch the eye or any surfaces. Discard the opened vial immediately after use.

Contact lenses should be removed before using VIZZ. After dosing, contact lenses can be reinserted after 10 minutes.

If using more than one topical eye medication, the medicines should be administered at least 5 minutes apart.

Temporary dim or dark vision may be experienced after using VIZZ. Do not drive or operate machinery if vision is not clear.

Seek immediate medical care if sudden onset of flashing lights, floaters, or vision loss is experienced.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common reported adverse reactions of participants were instillation site irritation (20%), dim vision (16%), and headache (13%). Adverse reactions reported in >5% of participants were conjunctival hyperemia (8%) and ocular hyperemia (7%). The majority of adverse reactions were mild, transient, and self-resolving.

For additional information, please see the full Prescribing Information available at http://www.VIZZ.com/full-prescribing-information.pdf

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ® (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ is commercializing VIZZ in the United States and continues to establish licensing partnerships internationally to provide access to VIZZ globally. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.VIZZ.com and www.lenz-tx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “poised,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, but not all forward-looking statements will contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding LENZ’s plans to launch its telehealth platform; the belief that the launch of the telehealth platform alongside LENZ’s sales and marketing activities will help accelerate consumer awareness, access and adoption of VIZZ; the potential market size for VIZZ; the belief that the telehealth platform will provide a seamless and convenient consumer journey from product interest to home delivery; and the quotations of LENZ management. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning VIZZ, target markets and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including those risk factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and our subsequent filings with the SEC. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release or the assumptions upon which they are based will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, LENZ disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact:

Dan Chevallard

LENZ Therapeutics

IR@LENZ-tx.com