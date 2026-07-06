Apptopia: Unlike Prediction Markets, Sportbooks' World Cup DAUs Peaked on June 15

BOSTON, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apptopia announces a new report on DraftKings Inc, Flutter Entertainment PLC, Caesars Entertainment Inc, MGM Resorts International, Kalshi and Polymarket. This can be accessed in full here.

The report finds daily active user growth of prediction markets continuing throughout the World Cup while sportsbook app user growth has retreated from its highs. Apptopia analyzes for inflections in downloads, daily active users, average sessions per DAU, and more. The alt data provider also leverages its U.S. consumer device panel to see how demographic makeup of these apps is shifting and which users are increasingly using competitor apps.

About Apptopia

Apptopia provides institutional investors with mobile app intelligence on publicly traded companies and their competitors. Its proprietary consumer panel of 15 million devices tracks engagement and cross-app behavior. These insights reveal how consumers shift between competitors, which segments are churning, and how engagement patterns signal business performance. This data serves as an early indicator of consumer trends affecting company revenues, helping institutional investors make better decisions ahead of earnings. Apptopia is the flagship mobile data provider for Bloomberg and the leading mobile data provider of YipitData.

Media Contact

Adam Blacker

ablacker@apptopia.com

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