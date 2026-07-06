IAB Joins Forces with Jupiter Festival Miami, Advancing the Future of Content, Entertainment, and the Creator Economy

MIAMI, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Festival Miami , the new global gathering for leaders across media, entertainment, and sports, today announced the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) , the leading trade association for the digital advertising ecosystem, as a founding partner of the inaugural event.

As a founding partner, IAB will play an integral role in shaping the direction and programming of Jupiter Festival. IAB will work directly alongside Jupiter Festival’s leadership team to develop the event’s content streams and agenda, leverage its speaker network, as well as mobilize its membership of more than 700 of the most influential brands, agencies, publishers, ad tech companies and platforms to attend and participate.

"IAB has been at the forefront of digital advertising for decades, and its members including the world's most celebrated publishers, platforms, technology partners, and agencies, represent the very executives Jupiter Festival was built to convene," said William Mellis, CEO and Co-Founder of Jupiter Festival Miami. "Having IAB as a founding partner is a signal to the industry. At a moment when the lines between content, culture, and entertainment are colliding faster than the industry can keep up, we are united by a shared conviction: the future of content must be led, not just observed.”

For Jupiter Festival, the IAB partnership opens direct access to the association’s deep expertise across interactive advertising, digital media, creator economy and marketing technology. For IAB members, the partnership provides a new and premier platform to engage, network, and forge partnerships with the broader media, entertainment, and sports ecosystem at a pivotal moment of industry convergence.

"Content as we know it has been permanently disrupted, and consumers have clearly spoken about what matters to them,” said David Cohen, CEO of IAB. “The industry needs to lead this evolution, and Jupiter Festival is the platform where that leadership happens. We are proud to partner on this inaugural effort and believe that through the Jupiter Festival, we will inspire, challenge, and ultimately help to define the future of content, entertainment and storytelling.”

IAB joins a growing roster of marquee partners for Jupiter Festival including Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and MCH Group.

Taking place Oct. 6–9, 2026 in Miami, the festival brings thousands of senior decision-makers across studios, streamers, brands, agencies, creators, and investors into direct, high-value collaboration across four days of keynotes, curated networking, collaborative working sessions, and immersive industry experiences.

For more information about Jupiter Festival Miami and to purchase passes, visit www.jupiter-miami.com .

About Jupiter Festival

Jupiter Festival is a global gathering of leaders across media, entertainment and sport, designed to connect decision-makers, creators and brands shaping the future of content and commerce. Taking place Oct. 6–9, 2026, in Miami, Jupiter Festival brings together thousands of senior executives, hundreds of world-class speakers and the industry’s most influential voices for three days of high-impact networking, collaboration and deal-making. Built to go beyond the traditional conference model, Jupiter Festival is engineered for meaningful connection — combining curated meetings, AI-powered matchmaking and immersive experiences across Miami’s most iconic venues. For more information, visit www.jupiter-miami.com.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and collaboration of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

Media Contacts

Kate Dougherty / Brittany Tibaldi

551-265-2825 / 516-974-2216

kdougherty@kcsa.com / btibaldi@kcsa.com