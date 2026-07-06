AXIS Capital to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on July 28, 2026

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 after the close of the financial markets.

Vince Tizzio, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Kirk, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor teleconference, including a question and answer period, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter results as well as related matters.

The teleconference can be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 (U.S. callers), 1-866-605-3850 (Canada callers), or 1-412-902-6506 (international callers), and entering the passcode 1050848 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A live, listen-only webcast of the call will also be available via the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.axiscapital.com.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for one week by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada callers) or 1-412-317-0088 (international callers), and entering the passcode 5224605. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Information section of the Company’s website.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $6.4 billion at March 31, 2026, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

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Investor Contact Media Contact Cliff Gallant Anna Kukowski AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXIS Capital Holdings Limited investorrelations@axiscapital.com anna.kukowski@axiscapital.com (415) 262-6843 (212) 715-3574



