Micron and Ford Sign Strategic Agreement to Strengthen Long-Term Memory Supply and Industry Resilience

BOISE, Idaho, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) and Ford Motor Company today announced a long-term Strategic Customer Agreement (SCA) to strengthen the supply of memory and storage solutions supporting Ford’s next-generation vehicle production.

Micron is increasing output of key automotive memory solutions with capacity expansions designed to support long product lifecycles and ensure sustained supply for critical production programs. These investments are part of Micron’s broader efforts to scale supply responsibly in line with accelerating global demand for memory and storage, supporting the broader automotive ecosystem and strengthening critical U.S. infrastructure.

This agreement is supported by Micron’s ongoing investments to expand and localize manufacturing for automotive customers, including its expansion of advanced DRAM production at its Manassas, Virginia fab.

“Producing the high-volume vehicles of the future in the U.S. will require a resilient supply chain,” said Jim Farley, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company. “We applaud Micron’s commitment to manufacturing in America, expanding its domestic production and investing in a skilled workforce.”

“We are proud to extend our collaboration with Ford to help ensure a reliable, long-term supply of memory and storage solutions,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology. “As vehicles become more intelligent and data-intensive, the importance of advanced memory and storage continues to grow, making collaboration and long-term supply increasingly important. Through supply assurance, deep technology collaboration, and continued investment in manufacturing capacity, we are helping enable consistent, long-term support for Ford’s next-generation vehicle production as demand for advanced memory continues to grow.”

This SCA is one of the 16 discussed on Micron’s fiscal third-quarter 2026 financial conference call.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Micron-Ford collaboration. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents Micron files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at https://investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although Micron believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Micron cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, or achievements. Micron is under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results.



© 2026 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact:

Mark Plungy

+1 (408) 203-2910

corpcomms@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact:

Satya Kumar

+1 (408) 450-6199

satyakumar@micron.com