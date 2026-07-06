BiomX: Subsidiary Zorronet Commences Installation and Operation of AI-Powered Detection Systems Under Israel Railways Agreement

NETANYA, Israel, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), announced today following its April 16, 2026 announcement that its wholly-owned subsidiary Zorronet has commenced supply and installation of its AI and ML-powered detection and command-and-control systems on sections of the Israel Railways network, in accordance with the framework supply agreement, focused on protecting wildlife and safeguarding national infrastructure.

Zorronet provides and installs AI, ML and business intelligence-enabled alert stations capable of detecting and deterring animals and humans, including ongoing maintenance and 24/7 service center operations. The initial phase covers 4 segments, with additional segments expected to be implemented.

The system, which combines different feed sources and AI, detects the approach of humans and animals near the tracks, assesses risk levels and behavioral patterns, and triggers alerts and automated responses based on such behavior and species. It was adapted to Israel Railways’ operational requirements in collaboration with its innovation division, including approximate predictive analysis and operations.

This week, Israel Railways opened a new eastern line, further expanding the national rail network and creating additional potential opportunities for future deployment and deeper collaboration between the companies.

“We are pleased to advance to the operational phase with Israel Railways,” said Idan Wasserman, CEO of Zorronet. “Over the past year we successfully completed a large-scale pilot, achieving a 98% success rate in keeping large animals off the railway tracks and 0 related collisions during that period. We are now moving forward with installation and operation and look forward to strengthening cooperation as Israel Railways continues to develop its infrastructure, including with new human-related risks.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions.

These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the cooperation with Israel Railways may not continue; the risk that the Company may not regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards within the plan period or at all; the risk that the Company may not make progress consistent with its plan; the possibility that the Company’s common stock may be suspended from trading or delisted from the NYSE American; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital and to execute its business and strategic initiatives; the Company’s going concern qualification; and the other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026, as supplemented by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 5, 2026, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 20, 2026, as well as the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

Yair Ohayon

Yairo@biomx.com