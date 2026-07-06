Cannabix Technologies Announces Detection of Cocaine and Benzoylecgonine in Human Breath

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing technologies for workplace safety and law enforcement, announces detection of cocaine and its primary metabolite, benzoylecgonine, in human breath samples tested with the Marijuana Breath Test ("MBT"). Human breath samples were collected using the Cannabix Breath Collection Unit (“BCU”) and were analyzed by Omega Laboratories Inc. ("Omega") utilizing liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry ("LC-MS").

Cocaine Detection in Breath Represents a Significant New Opportunity

Benzoylecgonine, the principal metabolite of cocaine, is routinely used by forensic and clinical laboratories to confirm cocaine exposure. The successful identification of both cocaine and benzoylecgonine demonstrates that the Cannabix MBT (consisting of the Cannabix BCU, disposable Breath Cartridges, and the Laboratory-Developed Test Method by Omega Laboratories) can capture these trace-level drug compounds from exhaled breath.

The Company believes these findings demonstrate application of the Cannabix MBT and the associated legally defensible chain of custody and analytical process beyond THC detection and allows for broader multi-drug breath testing applications for workplace safety, transportation, industrial, rehabilitation, and law enforcement markets.

Rav Mlait, CEO of Cannabix Technologies, stated, "Detecting cocaine and benzoylecgonine in human breath is significant because these compounds are exceptionally difficult to measure in breath. The concentrations are extremely low, making both breath collection and laboratory confirmation technically demanding."

Cocaine use is illegal and presents a significant safety concern in any industry.

Figure 1. Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test hardware including Breath Collection Unit (BCU) and Breath Cartridge (BC) technologies.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leading developer of breath-based technologies designed to enhance public safety and reduce impairment-related risks in workplaces, law enforcement, and a range of different settings. The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) targets delta-9 THC—the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis—in breath, providing a practical solution for identifying recent marijuana use.

The BreathLogix, unmanned alcohol screening solution supports organizations in proactively monitoring alcohol impairment, strengthening safety protocols, and promoting responsible behavior. By delivering innovative, non-invasive screening tools, Cannabix aims to help reduce accidents, improve decision-making, and protect organizations, individuals and the public at large. Visit www.cannabixtechnologies.com

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). All statements in this release that are not purely historical in nature should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company’s plans for the commercial rollout of the MBT system; anticipated customer adoption and market demand; expectations related to manufacturing scale-up, recurring revenue streams, and operational processes; potential technological developments or enhancements; future partnerships or commercial agreements; regulatory approvals; and the Company’s ability to complete future financings or achieve other business milestones. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “proposed,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are based on the beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management in light of currently available information. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are beyond the Company’s control—that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully manufacture, deploy, and commercialize the MBT system or any future products; risks associated with regulatory approvals and evolving legal frameworks for cannabis testing; reliance on third-party laboratory and manufacturing partners; the protection and enforceability of intellectual property rights; technological uncertainties; competition; potential delays in product development or customer adoption; risks related to future financings; and the possibility that strategic partnerships may not advance as expected or may not be completed at all. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcba7083-9419-488b-ac01-b31cc5db4e84