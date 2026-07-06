North American Financial 15 Split Corp Completes Preferred Share Offering of $102,460,000

TORONTO, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the overnight offering of Preferred shares (TSX: FFN.PR.A) of the Company. Total gross proceeds of the offering were $102.5 million.

The Preferred shares will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbol of FFN.PR.A.

The offering was led by National Bank Financial Inc.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in an actively managed, high quality portfolio primarily consisting of financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial Inc., Great-West Lifeco, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

The Company’s Preferred share investment objectives are:

effective December 1, 2025, to provide holders of the Preferred shares with fixed, cumulative monthly dividends at an annual rate of 7.50%, as determined annually by the Board of Directors, and subject to a minimum rate of 7.00% until 2029; and



on or about the termination date, currently December 1, 2029 (subject to further 5-year extensions thereafter), to pay the holders of the Preferred shares $10.00 per Preferred share.



Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated September 6, 2024, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the Company’s publicly filed documents which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.financial15.com

info@quadravest.com