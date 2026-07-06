Alpha Cash Expands Its National Footprint: Extends Free Check Deposits for Millions of Households Through September 30, 2026

CORNELIUS, N.C., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMOD ), through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC, announced today that check deposit is now available in 38 states, significantly extending the reach of its mobile financial services platform, Alpha Cash , toward the tens of millions of American households that live outside the traditional banking system.





To mark the expansion, the Company is making check deposits free for every Alpha Cash user through Sept. 30, 2026. The Alpha Cash app is available for iOS on the Apple Store and for Android on Google Play .

The move caps one of the fastest rollouts in consumer fintech this year. In a matter of weeks, Alpha Cash grew from a handful of states to availability across the large majority of the United States. For consumers across 38 states, all of the features including check deposit and international money remittance are now within reach through the Alpha Cash mobile app and at kiosk locations.

Per the 2023 FDIC report , an estimated 24.6 million U.S. households are unbanked or underbanked, including 5.6 million with no bank or credit union account and 19.0 million that hold an account yet still turn to nonbank services to manage everyday money.

“There are tens of millions of Americans paying too much just to use money they have already earned, and until now most of them had a lack of options within reach,” said William Alessi, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. “Taking Alpha Cash across the country changes that. Making check deposit free through September is our way of telling those families the door is open, and it costs nothing to walk through.”

Free check deposit through Sept. 30, 2026. Upon full account activation, every Alpha Cash user can deposit checks with no fee through the end of September 2026, on the mobile app and at participating kiosk locations. For a household without a traditional bank account, that means depositing a payroll or government check and putting the full amount to work with nothing skimmed off the top.

Alpha Modus intends to continue expanding Alpha Cash and to bring additional platform functionality online as it grows. As previously announced, the Alpha Cash app is available for iOS on the Apple Store and for Android on Google Play .

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

Website: www.alphamodus.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0ed8db6-ebdd-4985-a2ef-3f36fd1b966b