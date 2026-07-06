Superior Energy Services Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Sonic Holdings, LLC, Expanding Production Equipment and Services Capabilities

HOUSTON, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (“Superior”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sonic Holdings, LLC (“Sonic”), a leading provider of proprietary electric feed through technologies (“EFT”), production equipment, drilling wellheads and associated aftermarket services. Founded in 2017, Sonic has established a strong position in the Permian Basin through its comprehensive and differentiated technology portfolio, direct-to-operator business model and track record for delivering reliable and innovative products.

Sonic’s demonstrated organic growth and capital light business model represent a unique fit within Superior’s broader portfolio of small-ticket, mission critical products and services.

Superior plans to incorporate Sonic into its Wellsite Solutions segment, further strengthening its portfolio of specialized products and services and enhancing its capabilities throughout all phases of the well lifecycle.

“Sonic is an exciting acquisition for Superior and represents our initial expansion into a production-driven product line, growing our exposure to the less cyclical side of the oil and gas business,” said Dave Lesar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Energy Services. “Sonic created an impressive business underpinned by a reputation for innovation, reliability and high service quality. I am excited to welcome the Sonic team to Superior.”

“Since the company’s founding, our focus has been on developing innovative technologies to address the shortcomings of existing EFT and production equipment while lowering our customers’ operating costs,” said Brody Whitley, Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Connectors. “Joining Superior creates an exciting opportunity to accelerate our growth, expand our reach and continue delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Superior plans to host a call July 6, 2026, at 11:30am EDT to discuss the acquisition. Shareholders and bondholders can visit the Superior Portal to register for today’s call.

About Superior Energy Services Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion, and production-related needs of oil and gas companies through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment used throughout the lifecycle of oil and gas wells. In addition to operations in North America, both on land and offshore, Superior operates in over 55 countries internationally. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Advisors

Superior engaged J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as financial advisor, and Baker Botts L.L.P. as legal counsel in connection with the transaction. TPH & Co., the energy business of Perella Weinberg Partners, acted as financial advisor to Sonic, and Winston Taylor LLP served as Sonic’s legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views regarding the Company’s financial position, performance, strategic alternatives, market outlook, and other plans and objectives, including the anticipated timing of the closing of the acquisition and the integration of Sonic with Superior. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including conditions in the oil and gas industry and broader macroeconomic factors. Superior undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Joanna Clark, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary or

Carrie Molay, Executive Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications

1001 Louisiana St., Suite 2900, Houston, TX77002

Investor Relations: ir@superiorenergy.com, (713) 654-2200