Text's ARR Exceeds $89.5 Million Following a 7.6% Q/Q Increase

Wrocław, Poland / Boston, MA, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Text Group's Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) stood at $7.46 million at the end of June 2026. This represents an increase of 7.6% compared to the end of the previous quarter and a 4.0% year-on-year rise. This MRR level translates to $89.52 million in ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue).

The value of payments received in the Company's first fiscal quarter of FY2026/2027 (April–June 2026) reached $24.19 million, marking a 7.2% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 10.8% year-on-year increase. A significant factor influencing these results was the completion of the LiveChat product's grandfathered pricing process.

“We are pleased to be moving closer to our goal of achieving an ARR of $100 million. In May, we began executing the Go-to-Market strategy for our Text product. In June, we transitioned away from a traditional sales model, moving toward a fully product-led growth approach. We are convinced that Text is capable of transforming the support department from a cost center into a revenue-generating hub,” said Mariusz Ciepły, CEO of Text S.A.

Founded in 2002 (as LiveChat Software), Text's portfolio includes products that automate and improve online communication: LiveChat, ChatBot, HelpDesk, KnowledgeBase, and OpenWidget. In May 2026, the Company began implementing the Go-to-Market strategy for its new suite-class solution, Text (formerly Text App), which was accompanied by the presentation of the Group's new visual identity. Simultaneously, the Company unveiled new AI-powered features, including an AI selling agent and custom skills.

In June 2026, the Company announced a native integration between Text and WhatsApp. This integration made core Text application functions — including routing, automation, team collaboration, conversation history, and advanced data analysis — available within the WhatsApp channel.



Financial Highlights — FY2025/2026

The Text Group's consolidated revenues for the 2025/2026 fiscal year (ended March 31, 2026) amounted to PLN 329.1 million (approximately $31.8 million*), with a net profit of PLN 116.6 million (approximately $89.9 million*). This represents a year-on-year decrease of 7.1% and 29.1%, respectively. Negative impacts included USD/PLN exchange rate movements — the Group generates virtually all revenue in US dollars while incurring costs in both US and Polish currencies — as well as increased development and IT infrastructure expenditures. Despite these headwinds, Text continues to generate strong margins: 67.6% gross margin on sales, 46.4% EBITDA margin, and 35.4% net profit margin.

* USD equivalents based on the average NBP USD/PLN exchange rate for FY2025/2026. Exchange rate fluctuations may affect period-on-period comparability.

Since its debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in 2014, Text has consistently paid dividends. The Management Board has recommended that the General Meeting approve a dividend from the 2025/26 fiscal year profit of PLN 4.26 per share. This amount takes into account two advance dividend payments: one paid to shareholders in February 2026, and a second scheduled for payment on July 29, 2026.





About Text Inc.

Text Inc. is built on the foundation of LiveChat, the platform that pioneered modern live chat and brings over two decades of experience in conversational customer experience, now extended through AI-driven capabilities. The company serves more than 35,000 customers worldwide, including Unilever, Atos, Wembley Stadium, MIT, Stanford, and Coop Travel. Text Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and is part of the Text Group (WSE: TXT).

About Text S.A.

Text S.A. is a technology company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: TXT), specializing in text-based communication and customer service automation solutions. Its product suite includes LiveChat, ChatBot, HelpDesk, KnowledgeBase, OpenWidget, and the new suite-class solution, Text.



IMPORTANT NOTICES

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts — including those regarding the Company's ARR target of $100 million, the anticipated impact of the Go-to-Market strategy for the Text product, the potential of AI-driven solutions to transform customer support into a revenue-generating function, and the benefits of the product-led growth model — are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the USD/PLN exchange rate, competitive pressures in the SaaS and AI markets, changes in customer demand or retention, macroeconomic conditions, and execution risks associated with new product launches and business model transitions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release refers to MRR (Monthly Recurring Revenue), ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue), EBITDA margin, gross margin on sales, and net profit margin. These are non-GAAP financial measures presented as supplemental information. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS or GAAP. Definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the nearest IFRS equivalents are available in the Company's financial reports published on the Warsaw Stock Exchange regulatory system (ESPI) and on the Company's investor relations website.





CURRENCY

Financial figures in this press release are reported in Polish Zloty (PLN) and/or US Dollars (USD). USD equivalents are based on average NBP exchange rates for the relevant period. Currency fluctuations may materially affect the comparability of results across periods.





NO OFFER OF SECURITIES

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Text S.A. or Text Inc. in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Text S.A. is a company incorporated under the laws of Poland and listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. It is not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is not subject to U.S. reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.





GEOGRAPHIC RESTRICTIONS

This press release is not directed at, and should not be relied upon by, persons located or resident in any jurisdiction where the distribution or publication of this material would be contrary to local law or regulation. In particular: (i) in the United States, this press release is distributed solely for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable state securities laws; (ii) in the United Kingdom, this press release is directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the UK version of the EU Prospectus Regulation (2017/1129) as it forms part of UK domestic law; (iii) in the European Economic Area, this press release is directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of EU Regulation 2017/1129. No action has been taken or will be taken by the Company to permit the possession or distribution of this press release in any jurisdiction where action is required for that purpose. Persons who come into possession of this press release are required to inform themselves of, and to comply with, any applicable restrictions.