Hennessey Venom F5-M: World’s Most Powerful Manual Hypercar to Debut at Goodwood

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Global debut of new 6-speed gated manual hypercar with 2,031 bhp set for July 9

Ultra-exclusive – only 12 F5-M Roadsters to be built – priced from $2.65 million

One of the most visceral driving experiences ever created – open-top design enhances driver engagement with 6.6-litre ‘Fury’ V8

New model features new chassis, unique aerodynamics, bespoke interior, and distinctive 55-inch dorsal fin

UK owner of Chassis 1 utilizes Hennessey’s ‘Maverick’ division to add bespoke features and unique design enhancements inside and out

Racing driver Alex Brundle to pilot the manual F5-M up the Goodwood Hill



Images: Global debut – Hennessey Venom F5-M six-speed gated manual

Video: Hennessey Director of Design, Nathan Malinick Venom F5-M walk around

SEALY, Texas, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey Special Vehicles, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, is set to reveal its most engaging and driver-focused creation yet – the new Hennessey Venom F5-M. Making its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 9-12), the F5-M redefines driving for the most passionate high-performance hypercar enthusiasts.

The new model benefits from the comprehensive ‘Venom F5 Evolution’ enhancements including new aerodynamics, active suspension, and 2,031 bhp, making the Venom F5-M is the world’s most powerful manual hypercar. It builds on the core characteristics that define Hennessey – extreme driver engagement and a relentless pursuit of ultimate performance. Designed, developed, and built in Texas, the F5-M combines a new carbon fiber chassis, bespoke bodywork, and revised aerodynamics, with a unique six-speed gated manual transmission and open-top Roadster configuration. Together, these elements place the driver at the center of one of the most visceral driving experiences ever created.

The Venom F5-M will make its global debut in the Goodwood ‘Supercar Paddock’ and will treat the crowds to its twin-turbo V8 engine thundering up the Goodwood Hill twice daily throughout the four-day Festival. Driven by professional racer Alex Brundle, the spectacle will offer high-performance enthusiasts an early dynamic showcase of America’s Hypercar in its most engaging form ever.

At its core sits Hennessey’s 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged ‘Fury’ V8, delivering a monumental 2,031 bhp – confirming the F5-M as the most powerful manual road car in the world. The powertrain is paired with sophisticated traction control and engine management systems, engineered to deliver a precise, linear application of power, enabling the driver to control output in every gear with confidence.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “We’ve always believed the Venom F5 delivers the most intense performance experience on the planet – but with the F5-M, we’ve gone even further. A gated six-speed manual puts the driver completely in control, while the open-top design brings the Fury V8 sound directly into the cockpit. The noise, the feel, and the power delivery are raw and unfiltered – it’s the most all-consuming driving experience we’ve created!”

Distinctive and unmistakable, the Venom F5-M introduces unique styling elements that clearly differentiate it within the F5 family. Most notably, a dramatic 55-inch (1,400 mm) dorsal fin stretches from the roof-mounted air intake to the trailing edge of the rear deck. This eye-catching feature provides immediate visual identity while also enhancing high-speed aerodynamics to beyond 200 mph. Another unique feature – the integrated roof scoop – feeds cool air to the engine bay with air that flows around the sides channeled rearwards by the dorsal fin.

Most notably, the fin is personalized to celebrate Hennessey's American heritage and the owner's British nationality through hand-painted flags set on either side of the trailing end of the fin. The British Union Flag mirrors the American Stars and Stripes flag, with both interpreted in the same gold paint as the car’s other livery accents.

Inside, the cockpit is entirely reconfigured around the manual driving experience and features more custom personalization details. Every surface, control, and interface is designed to heighten the physical and emotional interaction between driver and machine. The prominently mounted billet aluminum gear shifter sits within a precision-milled six-speed gate, positioned to maximize ergonomics and tactile engagement. The short-throw lever is precisely weighted to reward every shift, slotting through its billet aluminum gate with a crisp, machined-metal clink.

Only 12 Venom F5-M Roadsters will be produced globally, each uniquely specified. The first production example, belonging to a UK customer and debuting at Goodwood, is finished in immaculate exposed purple carbon with anodized gold accents. The owner utilized the bespoke design and engineering services of Hennessey’s special ‘Maverick’ division to add bespoke exterior and interior features to their F5-M. Individualized additions include a 24-karat gold nose badge and placing the family name ‘Sheikh’ on the rear of the car and stitching it inside too, on the driver and passenger knee pads. Other models in the 12-car F5-M range are allocated to clients around the world, led by owners in the United States.

Nathan Malinick, Director of Design: “Our decision to offer a manual gearbox fundamentally changed the Venom F5. It promoted driver interaction and engagement to the primary focus; it delivered freedom to explore visual presence and aerodynamics in totally new ways; and it enabled a fully-redesigned center console. The F5-M is not simply an F5 with a manual transmission – it is a complete design response to a very different kind of driver involvement.”

The introduction of the Venom F5-M represents a significant evolution for the Hennessey hypercar range. Following its launch, both the manual transmission and the updated chassis architecture will be made available across other F5 models, enabling customers to specify Coupe and Roadster variants – as well as track-focused Revolution models – with the six-speed manual configuration.

Priced from $2.65 million before taxes, the Venom F5-M stands as one of the most exclusive and extreme hypercars available today – built for a select group of owners seeking an unmatched, fully immersive driving experience. Hennessey has now delivered more than 40 Venom F5 hypercars to customers worldwide, reinforcing its position as the creator of America’s Hypercar.

For more information about Hennessey’s Venom F5 models – including the F5-M, Coupe, Roadster, and Revolution variants, visit HennesseySpecialVehicles.com or contact the hypercar team: +1 979 885 1300.

Specification summary – Hennessey Venom F5-M

Engine: 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged ‘Fury’ V8 Power: 2,031 bhp Transmission: Six-speed gated manual Configuration: Rear-wheel drive Body style: Roadster (open top) Production: 12 units worldwide Chassis & body: New carbon fiber tub, new bodywork (inc integrated roof scoop) Aerodynamics: Bespoke with integrated dorsal fin Suspension: Adaptive by drive mode Price: From $2.65 million (before taxes)



Images – Click the link below or email Jon.Visscher[@]vcomm.co.uk for images of the new Venom F5-M: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/li9h1rdoq9eq3ktckqgnk/AKrgU7JwzFYPQ0yC8P4lU28?rlkey=llj73jir6yqyeam9lsrxlgnd9&st=11etgpck&dl=0

Video – Hennessey Director of Design, Nathan Malinick Venom F5-M walk around: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzwk9pbLu18

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

Motivated by the challenge, Texas-based Hennessey Special Vehicles creates extreme, authentic, inspirational hypercars. With a customer-first approach, exceptional craftsmanship, and a passion for performance, Hennessey created the Venom F5. Unveiled in 2025, the 2,031 horsepower F5 Evolution is an utterly extreme hypercar that exhibits the pinnacle of power and performance, delivering a visceral, awe-inspiring driving experience to an exclusive family of owners.

Designed, developed, and built in the US, the company’s 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter ‘Fury’ V8 Venom F5 is America’s Hypercar. Engineered to exceed 300 mph, the line-up includes the F5-M (6-speed manual), Coupe and Roadster body styles, both available in track-focused ‘Revolution’ form and limited-run Special Series. To ensure exclusivity, no more than 99 Venom F5 models will be built. HennesseySpecialVehicles.com

Social media

Insta: HennesseySpecialVehicles | YouTube: HennesseyPerformanceF5 | Facebook: @hennesseype | X: @HennesseyPerf

Media contact

For further information, images, or comments, contact Hennessey’s PR team at Vcomm:

Jon Visscher

Jon.Visscher[@]vcomm.co.uk / Vcomm.co.uk

Other Hennessey images and videos available at HennesseyMedia.com