Charlie’s Holdings (OTCQB: CHUC) Launches Industry-Leading 75K Disposables

Increased puff capacity provides greater value compared to lesser puff count devices





New, AWARD-WINNING FLAVORS provide maximum satisfaction to adult consumers





COSTA MESA, CA, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC) (“Charlie’s” or the “Company”), an industry leader in the premium vapor products space, today announced that the Company is launching a new generation of disposable vape devices: 75K disposables. Available in both SBX non-nicotine and Pachamama varieties, the new Charlie’s products provide adult consumers with unbeatable advantages.







Building on first generation 25K technology, the new SBX and Pachamama disposables incorporate important product enhancements that provide tangible benefits to adult consumers:

Increased puff capacity provides greater value compared to lesser puff count devices

compared to lesser puff count devices Refined device designs feature premium embossing and transparent e-liquid tanks

and Upgraded TRIPLE MESH COIL technology supports more consistent flavor delivery

10 brand new AWARD-WINNING FLAVORS provide maximum flavor!





Over the past 30 days, Charlie’s next generation 75K disposables have been introduced in select markets across the US. Early feedback indicates consumers’ strong preference for Pachamama’s enhanced design, the smooth SBX flavor performance, and the expanded flavor portfolio for both brands. Retailer and distributor interest has also been very favorable.

“Leading up to the Q3 launch of our America’s first age-gated flavored disposable, Charlie’s has launched a 75K line that is probably the best, most elegant, most flavorful line in our Company’s history,” commented Ryan Stump, Charlie’s COO and co-founder. “Though the US market has again been flooded with illicit Chinese products, we are continuing to focus on our industry-leading commitment to regulatory compliance, best-in-class product design, and extraordinary flavors. Indeed, we remain 100% committed to delivering better alternative products to adult smokers.”

About Charlie’s Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC) is an industry leader in the premium vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary company Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC, which has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats.

For additional information, please visit Charlie’s corporate website at: Chuc.com and the Company’s branded online websites: sbxvape.com, CharliesChalkDust.com, enjoypachamama.com, and Pacha.co .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, existing and anticipated markets and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ongoing ability to quote its shares on the OTCQB; whether the Company will meet the requirements to up-list to a national securities exchange in the future; the Company’s ability to successfully increase sales and enter new markets; whether the Company’s PMTA’s for its nicotine-containing products will be authorized by the FDA, and the FDA’s decisions with respect to the Company’s future PMTA’s for nicotine products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to formulate new products; the acceptance of existing and future products; the complexity, expense and time associated with compliance with government rules and regulations affecting nicotine, synthetic nicotine, products containing nicotine substitutes, and products containing cannabidiol; litigation risks from the use of the Company's products; risks of government regulations; the impact of competitive products; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brands, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, annual report on Form 10-K, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investors Contact:

IR@charliesholdings.com

Phone: 949-570-0673



