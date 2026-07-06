TAP Real Estate Launches New TAPRealEstate.com

New digital platform features AI-powered insights into global real estate, prediction markets, tokenized real-world assets and emerging investment technologies for the future of real estate.

San Diego, CA, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc. today announced the launch of TAPRealEstate.com, a next-generation digital destination designed to educate homeowners, investors, developers, institutions, and technology partners on the rapidly evolving convergence of real estate, artificial intelligence, blockchain, tokenization, and digital capital markets.

The new website serves as the public gateway to TAP Real Estate's expanding technology ecosystem, providing immersive platform demonstrations, educational resources, and detailed video tours that showcase how digital technologies are transforming property ownership, home management, investing, and financial markets.

The TAP Real Estate platform reflects the Company's long-term vision of making complex real estate and financial technologies more accessible through intuitive experiences that simplify learning, discovery, and engagement.

Visitors can explore immersive data insights, video and educational content around:

Global, U.S., and thematic real estate investment opportunities

Prediction markets and tokenized real estate

Tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), including real estate, stablecoins, U.S. Treasuries, non-U.S. government debt, credit, equities, private markets, commodities, and active investment strategies

The MyHomeCloud™ homeowner platform, including AI Agent, Property Reports, Hire a Pro, Valuables Registry, digital home records, and intelligent home management tools





The website further highlights how TAP Real Estate is working to bridge homeowner engagement technologies with emerging digital asset infrastructure. By combining property intelligence, digital records, AI-powered workflows, and tokenization technologies, the Company believes future real estate ecosystems can become more efficient, transparent, and accessible for homeowners, investors, and industry participants alike.

"The launch of TAPRealEstate.com reflects our commitment to making the future of real estate more accessible, understandable, and transparent," said Gregory Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer of TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc. "Real estate is entering a period of profound digital transformation driven by artificial intelligence, tokenization, and blockchain technologies. Our goal is to provide investors, homeowners, developers, and industry professionals with a destination where they can explore these innovations through immersive video experiences and educational content while gaining insight into how real estate increasingly connects with broader global capital markets."

TAP believes the convergence of AI, blockchain, and tokenized real-world assets represents one of the most significant technological shifts to impact the real estate industry in decades. While real estate remains the platform's primary focus, the Company believes future investment ecosystems will increasingly connect traditionally separate asset classes into unified digital experiences that improve transparency, accessibility, operational efficiency, and investor participation.

As tokenization continues expanding across global financial markets, TAPRealEstate.com provides educational and market-intelligence experiences for tokenized real estate and other real-world assets. The platform includes tokenized listing directories, sector dashboards, asset detail pages, order-book style market views, issuer information, price-history views, and portfolio and watchlist concepts designed to help users understand how real estate may connect with programmable capital markets.

The site also includes prediction-market experiences focused on future real estate outcomes, including rates, prices, policy, and market direction. By pairing live prediction-market odds with curated native market views and AI reports, TAPRealEstate.com is designed to help users compare market narratives against observable pricing signals.

Beyond capital markets and investment technologies, TAPRealEstate.com also showcases MyHomeCloud™, TAP Real Estate's AI-powered home operating system designed to help homeowners organize and manage every aspect of homeownership.

Through guided demonstrations, visitors can explore capabilities including an intelligent AI Agent, automated Property Reports, Hire a Pro service workflows, a secure Valuables Registry, digital home records, warranties, maintenance histories, service providers, receipts, and other homeowner tools designed to simplify ownership while creating a comprehensive digital profile for every home.

The launch of TAPRealEstate.com represents another milestone in TAP Real Estate Technologies' broader strategy to build an AI-powered real estate ecosystem spanning homeowner engagement, digital property management, investment technologies, tokenization infrastructure, educational resources, and intelligent financial marketplaces.

About TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc.

TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc. is developing an AI-powered real estate technology platform focused on modernizing the homeowner and investment experience through AI-powered automation, tokenization infrastructure, blockchain technology, and emerging real-world asset solutions. The Company's growing ecosystem includes MyHomeCloud™, an AI-powered home operating system designed to help homeowners manage documents, maintenance, service providers, valuables, warranties, and property intelligence, alongside technology initiatives focused on digital ownership, investment innovation, and the future of real estate capital markets.

Media Contact

TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

info@taprealestate.com

https://taprealestate.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated products, technologies, platform capabilities, artificial intelligence initiatives, MyHomeCloud™, tokenization infrastructure, digital asset technologies, prediction markets, future integrations, regulatory developments, strategic partnerships, business plans, market opportunities, and future product roadmaps. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. References to future products, services, integrations, features, capabilities, or market developments reflect the Company's current objectives and development plans and should not be interpreted as guarantees that any such products, services, functionality, or initiatives will be successfully developed, launched, commercialized, or adopted. TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.