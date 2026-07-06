Anthony Ritossa's 32nd Global Family Office Investment Summit Concludes in Lake Como, Showcasing Global Investment Leadership and Strategic Partnerships

Como, Italy, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony Ritossa's 32nd Global Family Office Investment Summit successfully concluded in Lake Como, Italy, bringing together more than 200 leading family office principals, private investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from 27 countries for three days of high-level discussions, strategic networking, and investment opportunities. Held under the Patronage of Italy's Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni , the Summit highlighted emerging trends in artificial intelligence, private markets, digital transformation, and global collaboration while serving as a catalyst for new strategic partnerships and international business initiatives.





Source: Anthony Ritossa, CEO & Founder, Global Family Office Investment Summit, 2026.



Following a successful series of gatherings in Miami, Dubai, Cannes and Monaco, the Lake Como edition attracted delegates from 27 countries, further reinforcing the Summit’s reputation as one of the world’s premier private investment platforms.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna opened the Summit with an exclusive fireside chat discussing how one of the world's most iconic luxury brands continues to evolve without sacrificing its heritage. He emphasized that innovation succeeds when companies preserve the values that made them successful while adapting for future generations. He explained how Ferrari built its brand based on Formula 1 , petrol engines, mechanical perfection, emotion, sound and speed for a new generation that thinks differently about technology, sustainability and mobility.



“Benedetto Vigna spoke about the fact that the future does not ask us to erase the past. It asks us to translate it. This is not only true for brands, but also for people, companies, countries and life itself. Experience is not dirty baggage we have to hide from, and tradition is not a reason to keep doing everything as we always did. The real art, perhaps, is to carry forward what has meaning, to let go of what no longer serves, and to have the courage to change without losing the roots that made us who we are. That, to me, is heritage. Something that gives us the confidence to enter tomorrow,” said Marc J. Flohr, Principal of Mingenta Family Office .





Source: Global Family Office Investment Summit, Lake Como, Italy, 2026.

The Summit agenda featured high-level panel discussions, fireside chats, private investment presentations, and networking experiences focused on topics including artificial intelligence, private equity, venture capital, healthcare innovation, real estate, hospitality, sustainability, digital assets, family business succession, and NextGen leadership. Guests enjoyed exclusive networking receptions and private gatherings designed to encourage authentic engagement and long-term collaboration among attendees.

"The Summit brought together some of the world's most influential investors, family offices, and entrepreneurs, but what stood out most was the quality of the conversations and the willingness to collaborate. It reinforced my belief that sports, wellness, longevity and sports anchored real estate are becoming one of the most compelling long-term investment opportunities globally, and I'm excited to see more family offices embracing the asset class," said Kyle Auffray, Founder & CEO, GRIT Ventures .



“After now attending and speaking in multiple GFOIS events, I am constantly impressed not just at the quality of family offices attending, but also the open way everyone wants to engage in mentorship, support, partnership and Investment. I have seen all happen at the conference and I would recommend this as a must attend event for every startup, sponsor and HNI who want to build the right relationships,” said Brian MacMahon, Managing Partner at Nathan Family Office’s Venture Capital Arm (Expert DOJO) .





Source: Global Family Office Investment Summit, Lake Como, Italy, 2026.

Key takeaways included:

Mastering venture capital requires sector expertise and a keen ability to face unique challenges in sourcing and competing for top deals. Great valuation follows great hype so it is important to understand the nuances of each deal. The VC landscape has essentially operated in the same way for 50 years but it is facing change.

Global investment opportunities are expanding. The Summit showcased innovative investment opportunities from around the world, emphasizing the importance of global diversification and openness to emerging markets and sectors in areas such as AI, robotics, healthtech, infrastructure, real estate, and more. Many of the best deals are off-market and brought to light from personal contacts so networking is vital.

Start-ups and scale-ups are key growth drivers and micro-entrepreneurs represent the future. Family offices play a pivotal role in nurturing early-stage companies and accessing outsized returns. Private investors need to spend time to understand all aspects of each business and look creatively at the long-term as well as an exit strategy.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and technology innovation in AI startups and visionary entrepreneurs are at the forefront of investment trends. Family offices are encouraged to strategically support and benefit from these innovations while managing associated risks. By paying attention to what the younger generation is doing, it’s easier to appreciate change. Investors need to evaluate how a company uses AI around the existing business when conducting due diligence.

Breakthroughs in healthcare, MedTech, brain health, and longevity present significant investment opportunities as these industries undergo transformation. Staying informed about technological advancements and emerging trends in this sector is essential.

The GCC, UAE, Middle East, India, and Africa feature dynamic investment landscapes and investors are advised to consider these regions due to their growth potential. It’s important to focus and double down on a niche strategy. Co-investments and strategic partnerships are increasingly important for family offices seeking to access exclusive global deals and build multi-generational wealth.

The GCC, UAE, Middle East, India, and Africa feature dynamic investment landscapes and investors are advised to consider these regions due to their growth potential. It’s important to focus and double down on a niche strategy. Co-investments and strategic partnerships are increasingly important for family offices seeking to access exclusive global deals and build multi-generational wealth. Investing in sports is a compelling and resilient asset class. Younger generations are all about health and wellness, nutrition, and building a like-minded community. Media distribution channels are thriving as people document their daily lives online. Longevity, wearables, sports technology and lifestyle offerings are also popular and there is significant deal flow being seen in today’s market.

There is growing emphasis on philanthropy, impact investing, and social responsibility. Family offices are encouraged to integrate these values into their investment strategies for long-term positive impact. Chaz and Eti Lazarian of Lazarian Family Office spoke about the importance of establishing family values and passing them to future generations together with a keen understanding of the family business. Future generations need to understand and appreciate that wealth is not just material. Education is important, as are collaboration, community and networking.

Recipients of the Family Office Lifetime Achievement Awards presented in Lake Como included:

“For more than a decade, our mission has focused on creating an environment where trusted relationships become long-term partnerships. In today's market, where access and trust matter more than ever, bringing together the world's leading family offices has never been more important," said Anthony Ritossa, Founder and Chairman of the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series. “Our community continues to grow stronger with every Summit as trusted relationships evolve into partnerships, investments, and lifelong friendships. We were proud to welcome both longtime attendees and new participants to an extraordinary gathering.”





Source: Global Family Office Investment Summit, Lake Como, Italy, 2026.

“Summit discussions reflected growing interest in sectors and themes such as AI infrastructure, private credit, healthcare innovation, robotics, defense technology and cross-border investment opportunities as family offices continue increasing allocations to private markets amid ongoing global economic uncertainty,” said Summit Co-Host Hadi Al Alawi, Chairman & CEO of Al Hayat Group .

Since its founding, the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series has become internationally recognized for its highly curated audience, relationship-driven philosophy, and successful track record of facilitating strategic connections and investment opportunities worldwide.

About the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series

Founded by Anthony Ritossa, the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series is a leading global conference platform dedicated to bringing together family offices, private investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders in an exclusive and trusted environment. With events held in major international destinations including Dubai, Miami, Cannes, Monaco, and Lake Como, the Summit Series promotes collaboration, education, and long-term partnerships that transcend borders and generations.

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