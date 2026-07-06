airSlate Appoints Former Adobe Executive Claude Alexandre as President

BOSTON, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- airSlate , a global SaaS company whose AI-powered products - including SignNow , pdfFiller , DocHub , altaFlow , and US Legal Forms - help more than 430 million SMB users worldwide edit and sign documents, automate workflows, and acquire new customers, announced the appointment of Claude Alexandre as President. He will be a big help scaling company operations and accelerating execution through its next phase of growth.

Claude joins airSlate following more than a decade at Adobe, where he held multiple leadership roles, most recently as Vice President, Digital Media, B2B Product and Campaign Marketing. In that role he led product and campaign marketing across Adobe’s Digital Media portfolio - including Creative Cloud, Express, and Document Cloud - helping drive growth for some of the world’s most widely used creative and productivity platforms, serving millions of customers worldwide. He also serves as a board member and advisor to several technology companies.

“I have been talking to Claude for hours every day...for AI, it is brilliant, transformative and always trying to please me. So, I am thrilled to add another Claude to our team, a human one, who is even more creative and will help transform our entire company. Although I suspect that he will not try to please me as much.” - Vadim Yasinovsky, CEO of airSlate

“I’ve spent the last 15-20 years building and offering products to companies of all sizes to help them carry out the creative and productivity tasks needed to run their businesses. But however powerful and usable we made them, they’ve always required a lot of work from our SMB customers to achieve their objectives. At airSlate, I have found the dream team and foundation to reinvent how we help those customers with new AI native solutions, and deliver whole outcomes rather than just tooling.” - Claude Alexandre, President at airSlate

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS company that builds AI-powered automation products to keep work moving, from editing and signing documents to automating business processes and acquiring new customers. Built for small and midsize businesses, its product family serves more than 430 million users worldwide and includes SignNow (eSignature), pdfFiller (PDF creation, editing, and collaboration), DocHub (PDF editing inside Google apps), altaFlow (document workflow automation), and US Legal Forms (85,000+ state-specific legal forms). Together they help teams work smarter and grow faster through the power of intelligent automation. Learn more at airslate.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55605854-6dc9-4a55-b506-8ae30c833ace