Sybal and Carahsoft Partner to Strengthen AI Governance for the Public Sector

Collaboration Makes Proof of Governance® Solution Available to Government Agencies

ROCKVILLE, Md. and RESTON, Va., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sybal and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Sybal’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s AI Governance solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft because of its deep expertise and proven reach within the defense and Public Sector markets,” said Christine Sanni, CEO at Sybal. “As our business model evolves, aligning with Carahsoft allows us to bring our Proof of Governance (PoG™) solution to Federal agencies through established contract vehicles, reducing friction and accelerating deployment. This partnership enables us to focus on delivering governance intelligence that strengthens audit readiness and policy performance, while leveraging Carahsoft’s trusted ecosystem to efficiently reach the agencies that need these capabilities most.”

Sybal specializes in AI-driven governance solutions designed to help organizations strengthen audit readiness and operational performance. Sybal’s PoG solution analyzes policy documents in real time to assess enforceability, identify ambiguity and measure effectiveness at a granular, sentence-by-sentence level. By transforming written policy into actionable intelligence, the platform enables governance professionals to continuously monitor performance, detect anomalies and address gaps before they become audit findings.

Through its advanced analytics and continuous monitoring capabilities, Sybal empowers Public Sector organizations to reduce the time and cost associated with audit preparation while improving overall policy execution. Its solutions support a wide range of mission-critical functions—from defense and logistics to finance and contracting—by ensuring that policies are clearly defined, measurable and enabling alignment with regulatory requirements. This proactive approach helps Government agencies strengthen accountability, sustain auditability and drive more effective outcomes across complex, regulated environments.

“Carahsoft is pleased to collaborate with Sybal to bring its innovative PoG solution to the Public Sector,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft. “Sybal’s unique approach to AI-driven governance and policy analysis addresses a critical gap for agencies seeking to improve audit readiness, strengthen compliance and gain continuous insight into policy performance. Through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and contract vehicles, we can accelerate access to these capabilities, helping Government and defense organizations deploy impactful solutions more efficiently and with greater confidence.”

Sybal’s AI governance solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6680 or Sybal@carahsoft.com; or learn more about Sybal’s solutions here.

About Sybal

Sybal Corp is an AI governance company transforming governance from assumption into a measurable, enforceable advantage. Powered by its patented Proof of Governance® (PoG™) technology, Sybal continuously measures policy enforceability, governance effectiveness, and operational alignment to help regulated and mission-critical organizations maintain audit readiness and trusted AI oversight as systems evolve. By delivering real-time governance intelligence, Sybal enables organizations to innovate with confidence while proving governance performance where it matters most.

Contact

Ikhelowa Sanni

sybal@carahsoft.com

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com