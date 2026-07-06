USCCA Extends Free Concealed Carry Classes for Military Community After Strong Demand

West Bend, WI, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following strong interest from service members nationwide, the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) is extending its free concealed carry permit classes for the military community through the end of 2026.

Key Takeaways:

Program launched following Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's announcement expanding off-duty firearm carry options for service members on military installations.

Originally planned as a limited initiative through Independence Day, the program has been extended through 2026, with free classes offered in Arizona, South Carolina, Tennessee and other locations nationwide. View the full schedule here.

Classes satisfy state concealed carry permit requirements while providing practical training on responsible firearm ownership, legal considerations and defensive preparedness.

Why It Matters

The initiative launched following Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's announcement expanding personal firearm carry options for off-duty service members on military installations. Originally planned as a limited program through Independence Day, the classes will now continue near major military installations nationwide.

While military personnel receive extensive firearms training during their service, civilian concealed carry comes with different legal responsibilities and real-world self-defense considerations. Each USCCA class satisfies state concealed carry permit requirements while covering responsible firearm ownership, legal considerations, safe storage and defensive preparedness.

"Service members receive extensive training for high-risk environments, but off-duty and civilian self-defense situations come with different considerations," said Gavin Glasenapp, USCCA Training Operations Manager and retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Four with more than 20 years of service and 12 combat deployments.

"These classes aren't just about carrying," said Glasenapp. "They're about responsibility, awareness and preparation, helping bridge the gap between military training and civilian self-defense."

"The men and women who serve our country deserve access to practical, responsible training that helps them protect themselves and their families with confidence," said Mike Lowney, President of Delta Defense, the service provider for the USCCA. "Extending these classes through 2026 is one more way we can honor their service with meaningful support."

What’s Next?

Service members interested in attending a free class or coordinating one near their installation can complete the class interest form here or contact Delta Defense Customer Engagement at 877-677-1919.

USCCA also plans to continue developing future USCCA Certified Instructors from within the military community, creating opportunities for transitioning service members to continue serving through firearms education. Visit here for more information: Becoming A Firearms Instructor .

Veterans, first responders and law enforcement officers are also eligible for a USCCA membership discount. More information is available by calling 800-674-9779 or visiting USCCA.com.

About the USCCA