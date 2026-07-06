IQM Quantum Computers Plc – Managers’ Transactions – Tremson Capital Management, LLC

IQM Quantum Computers Plc, managers’ transactions, July 6, 2026 at 16:00 (EEST)
IQM Quantum Computers Oyj – Managers’ Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tremson Capital Management, LLC
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Jeff Tuder
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: IQM Quantum Computers Oyj
LEI: 743700MUXIBO64XQUT02
Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number: 165229/8/8
Amendment comment:
Corrected person subject to the notification requirement, the ISIN of the share and warrants and the share price to US dollars.
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-07-01
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: US4629211073
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 752524 Unit price: 10 USD
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 752524 Volume weighted average price: 10 USD
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-07-01
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: US4629211156
Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 555895 Unit price: 0 USD
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 555895 Volume weighted average price: 0 USD
For further information, please contact:
Blair Robertson, Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development
Investor Relations Officer
About IQM Quantum Computers
IQM Quantum Computers (Nasdaq: IQMX) is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum systems and cloud platform access to enterprises, research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers, and national laboratories worldwide. IQM’s on-premises deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Finland, with major operations in Munich, IQM employs over 400 people and operates across Europe, Asia, and North America. IQM is the first publicly listed European quantum company on Nasdaq Stock Market.