IQM Quantum Computers Plc – Managers’ Transactions – Tofino GmbH

IQM Quantum Computers Plc, managers’ transactions, July 6, 2026 at 16:00 (EEST)
IQM Quantum Computers Oyj – Managers’ Transactions
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Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tofino GmbH
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Sierk Pötting
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: IQM Quantum Computers Oyj
LEI: 743700MUXIBO64XQUT02
Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number: 165196/6/10
Amendment comment:
Corrected the notification by adding the ISIN code for the special rights.
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Transaction date: 2026-07-01
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: US4629211156
Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0 USD
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 0 USD
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Transaction date: 2026-07-01
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000602354
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 650000 Unit price: 8.77778 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 650000 Volume weighted average price: 8.77778 EUR
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tofino GmbH
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Sierk Pötting
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: IQM Quantum Computers Oyj
LEI: 743700MUXIBO64XQUT02
Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number: 165224/8/6
Amendment comment:
Corrected the share ISIN and the price to USD.
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-07-01
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: US4629211073
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 109250 Unit price: 10 USD
For further information, please contact:
Blair Robertson, Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development
Investor Relations Officer
About IQM Quantum Computers
IQM Quantum Computers (Nasdaq: IQMX) is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum systems and cloud platform access to enterprises, research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers, and national laboratories worldwide. IQM’s on-premises deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Finland, with major operations in Munich, IQM employs over 400 people and operates across Europe, Asia, and North America. IQM is the first publicly listed European quantum company on Nasdaq Stock Market.