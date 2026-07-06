Via Transportation, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Alert: Johnson Fistel Notifies VIA Investors of August 10, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Via Transportation, Inc. (“Via Transportation” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VIA), who purchased or otherwise acquired Via Transportation common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s September 15, 2025 initial public offering (“IPO”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until August 10, 2026, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

VIA Investors: Contact Johnson Fistel

For more information, contact Johnson Fistel here or contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is the Via Transportation Class Action Lawsuit About?

The Via Transportation class action lawsuit alleges that defendants, in the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with its IPO, made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Via Transportation’s business, operations, and prospects.

According to the complaint, defendants allegedly failed to disclose that, at the time of the IPO, Via Transportation was adding customers faster than those customers were generating revenue, resulting in a decline in Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue per customer. The complaint further alleges that existing regulatory issues would hinder Via Transportation’s “land and expand” strategy in Germany and that, as a result, the Company’s statements regarding its revenue growth and expansion opportunities were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Investors do not need to serve as lead plaintiff in order to share in any potential future recovery.

The deadline for investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Via Transportation class action lawsuit is August 10, 2026.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits.

Johnson Fistel has been selected as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, Johnson Fistel recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved investors.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

Phone: (619) 814-4471

Email: jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com