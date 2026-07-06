Boston, MA, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Responsible Movers, an award-winning Boston moving company, is advising renters moving on or around September 1 to confirm exactly when they must vacate their current apartment and exactly when they can access their new one before booking a moving crew.



The issue is especially common during Boston’s late-August and September 1 moving rush, often called “Allston Christmas,” when thousands of leases turn over at the same time. Many renters assume they can move out on August 31 and move into the next apartment on September 1 without a gap, only to discover that their current lease, new lease, landlord, building rules, cleaning schedule, or key pickup process does not line up cleanly.



“Every year, people call movers before they actually know when they can get out and when they can get in,” said Chris Amaral, owner of Safe Responsible Movers. “That creates a real problem. If your current place needs to be empty by noon on August 31, but you cannot access the new apartment until the afternoon of September 1, that is not one move. That is a storage problem, a scheduling problem, and usually a much more expensive problem.”



Safe Responsible Movers recommends that Boston-area renters ask direct questions before scheduling a September 1 move:



What exact time do I need to be fully out of my current apartment?

What exact time can I get keys and access the new apartment?

Is there a gap between move-out and move-in?

Will the new apartment be cleaned, painted, or repaired before I can move in?

Are there building rules about move-in hours, elevator reservations, loading docks, or certificates of insurance?

Do I need a moving truck permit or reserved parking space at either address?

If I cannot move directly from one apartment to the next, do I need overnight storage or a split move?



According to Safe Responsible Movers, the biggest mistake renters make is treating September 1 as a simple same-day move without confirming the logistics. In many cases, customers do not need just a truck and movers. They may need a temporary storage solution, a move-out on one day and a move-in on another, or a different date entirely.



“Movers can handle a lot, but we cannot make a locked apartment available,” Amaral said. “Before you worry about boxes, furniture, or parking permits, you need to know the access times.

That one detail determines the whole move plan.”



The company also encourages renters to book early, provide a realistic inventory, and be upfront about large or difficult items such as oversized sofas, Peloton treadmills, pianos, heavy dressers, mattresses, and anything going up narrow stairs. Accurate information helps movers determine the right crew size, truck size, and schedule before moving day.



Safe Responsible Movers has served the Boston area since 2008 and has been recognized by a wide range of local and national publications and organizations. The company’s honors and recognition include:



Best Movers in Boston – Improper Bostonian

A+ Rating – Better Business Bureau

5-Star Rating – Yelp

5-Star Rating – Google

Best Movers in Boston Award – FreightWaves

Top Movers in Boston – Extra Space Storage

Best Movers in Boston – MoveBuddha

Two-Time Silver Medalist – Banker & Tradesman “Best Boston Movers” Poll

Featured on Boston.com

Featured on WGBH

Listed by Yahoo as one of Boston’s Top Moving Companies

Recognized by Boston Magazine for excellence in residential moving

Included in Boston.com’s “13 Best Movers in Boston” round-up



Safe Responsible Movers provides local moving, apartment moving, house moving, packing, labor-only moving help, office moving, piano moving, Peloton moving, single-item moving, and in-home furniture moving throughout Massachusetts.



About Safe Responsible Movers



Safe Responsible Movers is a Boston-based moving company founded in 2008. The company provides local moving, packing, labor-only moving help, office moving, piano moving, Peloton moving, single-item moving, and in-home furniture moving services throughout Massachusetts. Known for experienced crews, careful service, and practical knowledge of Boston moving logistics, Safe Responsible Movers helps renters, homeowners, businesses, students, and families navigate moves across Greater Boston and beyond.



https://thenewsfront.com/safe-responsible-movers-warns-boston-renters-to-confirm-move-out-and-move-in-access-before-september-1/