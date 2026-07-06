Purecore Announces Closing of $1.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) (FSE: J8Y) (“Purecore” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”) by issuing 1,500,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $1.00 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,500,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $2.00 per Warrant Share for a period of three years from the closing of the Offering, subject to the following acceleration provisions.

If, over a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days between: (i) the date that is four months and one day following the closing of the Offering; and (ii) the date of expiry of the Warrants, the closing price of the Common Shares is equal to or greater than $2.50 for each of those ten (10) consecutive days, the Company may, at any time, give written notice, by way of issuing a news release, that the Warrants will expire on the earlier of the date of expiry of the Warrants and 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of such notice unless exercised by the holders prior to such date, and thereafter any Warrants that remain unexercised as of such date will expire.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash finder’s fees in the amount of $ 19,950 and issued an aggregate of 19,950 non-transferable finder’s warrants exercisable on the same terms as the Warrants to eligible finders.

The proceeds raised from the Offering are expected to be used for the identification, evaluation and acquisition of additional mineral properties, working capital and general corporate purposes, including marketing.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).

The securities offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Issuance of Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 820,000 stock options (the “Options”) to certain consultants and advisors of the Company pursuant to the Company’s 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. The Options are exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $1.50 per share. The Options vest immediately upon grant and will expire three years from the date of grant.

About Purecore

Purecore Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: PURE) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: J8Y). The Company is focused on advancing the materials that power modern energy systems and emerging technologies. The Company is building a critical minerals portfolio aligned with long-term trends across the energy, technology, and defense sectors, with a strategy centered on high-impact opportunities and disciplined execution.

Contact Us

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company’s website at www.purecoremetals.com, and to contact the Company by email at investors@purecoremetals.com or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

PURECORE METALS INC.

Peter Berdusco

President & Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Offering and the intended use of funds; the terms of the Warrants, including the acceleration provisions thereof. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: the ability to deploy proceeds as intended; fluctuations in commodity prices; operational and exploration risks; market conditions; and political and regulatory risks in Canada. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.