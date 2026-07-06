Doral Facility Becomes Relief Hub for Venezuela Earthquake Survivors

DORAL, Fla., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Onsite Property Restoration, one of North America’s largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises, today announced that its Miami Branch, in partnership with the CAI (Community Association Institute) Southeast Florida Chapter, is hosting a humanitarian relief collection drive to support the people of Venezuela in the wake of devastating earthquakes. The drive will accept donations of essential non-perishable supplies at First Onsite’s Doral location, weekdays from July 8 through July 16, 2026, between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM.

Collected items will be transported to Global Empowerment Mission, a trusted humanitarian partner, which will facilitate distribution to those most in need in Venezuela. No monetary donations will be accepted, as the drive focuses exclusively on in-kind goods that can be delivered directly to affected communities.

“When disaster strikes, the most powerful response is a community coming together with purpose. In our work restoring properties after catastrophic weather events, we see firsthand how recovery depends on more than physical repairs—it’s also about helping people regain stability in their lives and move forward,” said Yami Ceballos, General Manager, First Onsite, Miami. “That’s what drives us to restore, rebuild, and rise.”

The CAI Southeast Florida Chapter, which serves condominium associations and community association professionals throughout the region, is organizing the logistics and volunteer coordination for the initiative. Transportation support is being provided by community volunteers, with First Onsite contributing equipment and operational resources to ensure efficient collection and delivery.

“The need in Venezuela is urgent and ongoing. Families are facing shortages of food, medicine, and basic hygiene supplies. Every item donated, whether it’s a can of tuna, a box of diapers, or a first aid kit, represents real relief for a real family. We encourage the entire South Florida community to stop by, bring what they can, and join us in this effort,” said Joe Napoli, Chapter Executive Director, CAI Southeast Florida Chapter.

Event Details

Collection Dates: July 8–16, 2026 (weekdays only)

Collection Hours: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Drop-Off Location: First Onsite Miami, 1701 NW 87th Ave., Suite 200, Doral, FL 33172

Organized By: CAI Southeast Florida Chapter in partnership with First Onsite





Accepted Donation Items

The following sealed, new, and non-expired items are welcome:

Non-Perishable Food: rice, beans, pasta, flour, powdered milk, oatmeal, canned tuna, canned chicken, canned vegetables, peanut butter, crackers.

Baby Supplies (sealed/new): formula, diapers, wipes, bottles, pacifiers, baby food.

Hygiene Products (sealed/new): soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, hand sanitizer.

Medical Supplies (sealed/new): first aid kits, adhesive bandages, medical tape, alcohol pads, antiseptic wipes, disposable gloves, face masks.

Temporary Household Needs (new): duct tape, KN95 masks, work gloves, large industrial trash bags, work boots (all sizes), disposable gloves.





For health and safety reasons, damaged, expired, or opened items cannot be accepted.

About First Onsite: North America’s Trusted Leader in Property Restoration

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,500 team members and operates from more than 100 locations across Canada and the U.S. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on LinkedIn .

About CAI Southeast Florida Chapter

The CAI Southeast Florida Chapter is a professional association serving community associations, management companies, homeowners, and business partners throughout Southeast Florida. The chapter is committed to building better communities through education, advocacy, and service. Learn more at cai-seflorida.org.

Press Contact:

Julia Koichopolos

MAVERICK Public Relations

M: 416-938-2882

E: julia@wearemaverick.com