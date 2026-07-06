Changan Welcomes South African Media and Dealers to China for an Immersive R&D and Manufacturing Tour

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changan Automobile recently hosted its Africa Media China Tour, welcoming 10 key South African media representatives and dealers to its global R&D and intelligent manufacturing facilities in China. The program provided an in-depth look at Changan's capabilities in innovation, intelligent manufacturing, vehicle safety and new energy technologies, further strengthening international understanding of the brand's technological strength and long-term development vision.

Welcoming the delegation, MR.Yang Mingjie emphasized the strategic importance of the Middle East and Africa region in Changan's global development roadmap.

"South Africa is one of Changan's key strategic markets in Africa, and we are committed to building long-term partnerships with local customers, media and dealer partners. Through this visit, we hope our guests can experience firsthand Changan's technological capabilities, intelligent manufacturing strength and unwavering commitment to quality and safety."

— Yang Mingjie, Deputy General Manager, Changan Automobile Middle East and Africa Business Unit

He added that Changan is accelerating its localized development across the Middle East and Africa by introducing a broader portfolio of intelligent and new energy vehicles while continuously strengthening localized products, services and customer experience.

The delegation began its visit at Changan's No.2 Manufacturing Plant, touring the stamping, welding and final assembly workshops. Witnessing highly automated and digitalized production processes firsthand, guests gained a comprehensive understanding of Changan's intelligent manufacturing capabilities, operational efficiency and globally integrated quality management system.

The group then visited Changan's Technology Park, including the SDA Intelligent Laboratory, Global R&D Center and Crash Test Laboratory, where they observed a full vehicle crash test. The rigorous testing procedures highlighted Changan's long-standing commitment to safety-driven engineering and its continuous investment in delivering safer, higher-quality mobility solutions for global customers.

During the vehicle test drive session, participants experienced several global models, from off-road capability and urban mobility to electrified driving performance, the vehicles demonstrated Changan's diversified product portfolio and engineering strengths. Guests spoke highly of the models' driving dynamics, comfort and adaptability across a wide range of road conditions, reflecting their suitability for diverse global markets.

Brian Kayavu, shared his impressions after the test drive:

"What I can say about Changan is that its products and facilities are top-notch. The testing center, where all the new vehicles are validated, is highly impressive, and the technology center we visited is one of the best—if not the best—in the world."

— Brian Kayavu, Journalist at South African automotive magazine Driven

Brian added that many overseas consumers may not yet realize the breadth of Changan's global cooperation and technological heritage. He expressed confidence in the brand's future development and looked forward to seeing more Changan products introduced to the South African market.

During the event, Dr. Yan Bowen, Head of HEV Technology R&D at Changan Automobile, delivered a technical presentation on the company's self-developed hybrid technologies, highlighting recent achievements in system efficiency, reliability and core powertrain innovation. The session underscored Changan's ongoing commitment to advancing electrification technologies for global markets.

Chelsea Pinto said the visit provided valuable first-hand insights into Changan's global R&D capabilities, intelligent manufacturing system and future product portfolio.

"Visiting Chongqing has been an incredible experience. We toured Changan's manufacturing facilities and R&D centers, gaining a much deeper understanding of the technologies and innovations behind the brand. Many South African consumers are not yet fully aware of Changan's remarkable technological development and global capabilities."

— Chelsea Pinto, General Manager of Marketing and Products at Changan South Africa

She added that the upcoming product lineup has generated strong confidence within the South African team.

The Africa Media China Tour further strengthened engagement between Changan Automobile and overseas partners, while showcasing the company's core strengths in global R&D, intelligent manufacturing, vehicle safety and new energy technologies. Looking ahead, Changan will continue to advance technology innovation alongside localized development, delivering smarter, safer and more sustainable mobility solutions to MEA region.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

E-mail: global@changan.com.cn

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