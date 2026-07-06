Planning a Match Night at Home This Football Season? Levoit Brings Prime Day Savings of Up to 45%





SYDNEY, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As football season drives increased at-home viewing across Australia, Australian football fans can upgrade their home viewing setup with global leading air purifier brand Levoit’s Prime Day savings of up to 45%, supporting more comfortable indoor environments from kick-off to lights out.

Levoit is also highlighting its compact 3-in-1 Core Mini Air Purifier as part of its Prime Day offer, featuring its integrated design with air purification, ambient night light and aromatherapy functionality, available at just AU$79 during the 7–13 July promotional period.

Match Nights with Friends and Family

Home viewing during football season is becoming a shared social experience in Australia, with many households hosting extended match nights.

Food, gatherings and increased indoor activity can all affect indoor air quality throughout the evening.

Oscar Mei, Levoit’s Clean Air Expert, said this is driving demand for air care solutions that support everyday home comfort.

“People are using their homes more actively during match nights,” he said. “That is driving greater interest in simple air care solutions that help support a more comfortable indoor environment.”





From Kick-Off to Wind-Down

The Core Mini 3-in-1 Air Purifier is designed to support different moments throughout a match night, combining air purification, ambient lighting and aromatherapy in a single compact device.

During live games, users can switch on the built-in night light to create a relaxed match-day atmosphere at home.

After meals or snacks during long viewing sessions, the aromatherapy function can be used to help maintain a fresher indoor atmosphere, adding a subtle scent to shared living spaces.

The air purification function operates continuously to help capture airborne particles such as dust, pet dander and smoke, supporting overall indoor comfort throughout the evening.

For late-night fixtures or winding down after the final whistle, it operates at a noise level as low as 27dB, making it suitable for use in bedrooms or quiet spaces without disrupting rest.

About Levoit: Designing Comfort for Modern Living

Levoit is a category leader in home comfort and air care solutions, offering thoughtfully designed products for modern households, including air purifiers, tower fans, humidifiers and other appliances. In Australia, the brand is available through its official online store and leading retailers including Amazon, JB Hi-Fi , and Harvey Norman .



Media Contact

Levoit Marketing Team

pr.au@vesync.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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