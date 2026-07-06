Xcel Brands Announces Licensing Agreement with KBL Group for OFF/DUTY by Coco Rocha

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB), a leading media and consumer products company specializing in influencer-led brands through social commerce and livestream shopping, today announced a licensing agreement with KBL Group for OFF/DUTY by Coco Rocha, the elevated fashion and accessories brand created in collaboration with internationally recognized supermodel, entrepreneur, educator, and fashion icon Coco Rocha.

Under the agreement, KBL Group will serve as the production partner for OFF/DUTY by Coco Rocha's ready to wear collections, leveraging their expertise in sourcing, product development, manufacturing, and supply chain management to bring the brand's vision to life. The partnership will support the continued growth of OFF/DUTY by Coco Rocha as the brand expands its fashion offerings across multiple retail distribution channels.

OFF/DUTY by Coco Rocha was created to reflect the realities of modern life, offering elevated wardrobe essentials designed for women constantly on the move. Inspired by the pieces Coco has relied on throughout her two-decade career of fashion weeks, international travel, business meetings, and family life. The brand delivers stylish, versatile, and functional pieces that seamlessly transition from day to night.

"KBL Group brings exceptional expertise in product development and manufacturing, making them an ideal partner for OFF/DUTY by Coco Rocha," said Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands. "As we continue to build the brand, having a best-in-class partner capable of executing Coco's vision with the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship is critical. We are excited to work together to create collections that resonate with today's modern consumer."

David Guisinger, Chief Executive Officer of KBL Group, added, "We are proud to partner with XCEL Brands and OFF/DUTY by Coco Rocha to bring a modern approach to dressing that is both aspirational and accessible. Coco's authentic point of view and deep understanding of how women dress today have created a powerful foundation for the brand. By combining XCEL's innovative approach to brand building with KBL's expertise in product development, sourcing and execution, we are creating a meaningful lifestyle brand that reflects today's consumer, confident, versatile and effortlessly sophisticated, while developing growth opportunities across multiple channels of distribution."

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods, pet products and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel is an industry leader in developing influencer led brands and owns the Halston and C. Wonder brands, as well as the co-branded influencer led brands Tower Hill by Christie Brinkley, Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan, GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford and OFF/DUTY by Coco Rocha brand and holds a long-term license agreement in Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger by Shannon Doherty brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers’ shop. The company’s previously owned and current brands have generated more than $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone and has over 20,000 hours of content production time in live-stream and social commerce. The brand portfolio reaches more than 46 million social media followers with broadcast reaching 200 million households. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. For more information, visit www.xcelbrands.com.

For further information please contact:

Xcel Brands

media@xcelbrands.com

About KBL Group

KBL Group is a globally-focused fashion brand development and sourcing partner that supports retailers and designers at every stage of the product lifecycle. With a legacy that traces back to 1985, KBL has evolved into a strategic extension of its clients’ teams, blending market insight, creative design and international supply chain execution into comprehensive brand solutions. Today, KBL Group operates with an integrated presence in New York and Hong Kong, aligning it’s global expertise to help fashion and lifestyle brands navigate a competitive, rapidly-changing marketplace.

For further information please contact:

KBL Group

info@Kblgroupintl.com

About Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha is an internationally recognized supermodel, entrepreneur, educator, author, mentor, and advocate. Often referred to as the "Queen of Pose," she has spent more than two decades at the forefront of the fashion industry, appearing on hundreds of magazine covers, walking for the world's leading luxury brands, and starring in major global advertising campaigns.

Beyond modeling, Rocha has built a successful business career spanning fashion, education, television, and digital media. She is the founder of Coco Rocha Model Camp, where she has mentored thousands of aspiring and professional models from around the world, and currently serves as mentor and host of Project Runway Canada. Known for combining creativity, entrepreneurship, and education, Rocha continues to shape the future of fashion while inspiring audiences through her work as a businesswoman, mentor, and mother.