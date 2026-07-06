Team Minnesota Skate Away with 37th Annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament Championship

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 37th Annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament (“Brick Invitational” or the “Tournament”) concluded with an exciting championship matchup where Team Minnesota claimed the 2026 Brick Cup over the Detroit Jr. Red Wings with a score of 7-2.

The 2026 Brick Invitational hosted premier nine and ten-year old hockey players from across North America to compete at the West Edmonton Ice Palace from June 28 to July 5. For 37 years, this historic annual tournament has stood as one of the premier stages for youth hockey. With a long-standing legacy of alumni going on to compete at junior, collegiate and professional levels, including NHL superstars like Sidney Crosby, Macklin Celebrini and Mitch Marner.

This year’s tournament featured 14 teams, 7 from Canada and 7 from the United States, offering a glimpse at hockey’s emerging talent.

“The Brick Invitational creates an electric environment for players and fans that is truly unique,” said Craig Styles, Tournament Chairman. “Edmonton has been buzzing all week watching these amazing, young hockey players compete. We are truly honoured to continue welcoming back hockey’s next wave of future stars and their families each year.”

Founded in 1990 by Edmontonian and The Brick founder, Bill Comrie, The Brick Invitational was designed to inspire and challenge U11 hockey players from across North America. A former elite player himself, Comrie chose a career in the furniture business instead of attending an NHL training camp. While he stepped away from the game professionally, his passion for hockey remained strong and inspired the creation of The Brick Invitational, a legacy that also extended to his family, with three of his sons competing in the tournament and two advancing to the NHL. More than three decades later, the Brick Invitational continues to celebrate elite youth hockey and provide a stage for the next generation of players.

The Brick Invitational is made possible thanks to the dedication and hard work of countless volunteers, organizers and sponsors. Thank you to everyone who helped make the 2026 Tournament a success.

The Brick Invitational will return in 2027 at the West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shauna MacDonald

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com

403-585-4570

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45febb13-007a-4728-bfc5-da2a2625a887