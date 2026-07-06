Juniper Genomics Launches Juniper Insight

Toronto, ON, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Genomics , a health-tech company pioneering a new standard of care in IVF, today announced the launch of Juniper Insight. Juniper Insight is a fertility genetic test built to fill a long-standing gap in IVF genetics by identifying genetic disorders linked to infertility and offering a more comprehensive view of inherited reproductive risk.

Most patients experiencing infertility have already gone through an extensive workup — hormone testing, ovarian reserve assessment, sperm analysis, imaging, or carrier screening. Each of these answers an important question, but none of them ask whether genetics itself may be contributing to infertility. Juniper Insight was designed to answer exactly that. By examining genetic factors linked to infertility, it can help explain why implantation is failing, why pregnancy loss keeps recurring, or why treatment outcomes haven't matched expectations.

Juniper Insight reports on more than 900 genes specifically tied to infertility, in addition to screening for all known genetic disorders — over 6,000 in total. It's designed to complement, not replace, the standard fertility workup, and can be used at multiple points in a patient's journey, whether before starting IVF or after a cycle hasn't gone as planned. For patients who go on to pursue Juniper's embryo testing, Juniper Insight helps create a more connected genetic picture across the full fertility journey.



“Patients spend months, sometimes years, searching for answers before anyone looks at the genetics of infertility itself. Insight changes when that conversation happens, giving patients and their clinicians a fuller picture from the start,” said Jeremy Grushcow, PhD, JD, Founder and CEO of Juniper Genomics. “We built Juniper around a simple idea: genetic testing should support the full journey, from the very first test to the questions that arise later, with insight that grows when it’s needed.”

Founded by experts in genomics, reproductive medicine, and bioethics, Juniper is on a mission to help patients shorten their IVF journey by offering more clarity and confidence. Juniper’s proprietary PGT platform focuses on embryo testing. It combines whole genome and transcriptome sequencing with trio analysis to provide the most complete, clinically-relevant, and ethically responsible insights into each embryo’s health. The single PGT test replaces almost all existing forms of preimplantation genetic testing, and adds analyzing thousands of clinically relevant genetic variants linked to IVF failure, miscarriage, and medical conditions after birth. The result is the clearest, most detailed, and actionable view of embryo health and viability available today.

Patients interested in Juniper Insight can speak to their clinician or reach out to Juniper directly for more information.

Clinicians can learn more about incorporating Juniper Insight into patient care, including how it can help identify patients who may benefit from additional genetics support or specialized treatment approaches, by visiting www.junipergenomics.com.

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About Juniper Genomics

Juniper Genomics is advancing reproductive genetics with a portfolio of tests designed to support patients and clinicians across the fertility journey. Founded by experts in genomics, reproductive medicine, and bioethics, Juniper brings deeper genetic analysis to questions that standard fertility testing does not fully answer. Its platform combines whole genome and transcriptome analysis with trio-based interpretation to deliver clinically meaningful insights that can help inform embryo selection, reproductive risk assessment, and fertility care. With a commitment to scientific rigor and ethical responsibility, Juniper helps clinicians and patients make more informed decisions with greater clarity and confidence.





