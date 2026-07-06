BMI UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Badger Meter, Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased BMI stock between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026

Lost money on your Badger Meter investment





Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Badger Meter shares lost 15 million to $20 million in revenue below internal expectations. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 3, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did

The securities action contends that Badger Meter's senior leadership possessed knowledge throughout the Class Period that the Company's "record" financial results were not the product of durable demand. Instead, the lawsuit asserts, results were inflated by a practice of pulling forward customer orders, a dynamic that borrowed revenue from future quarters while creating the appearance of organic growth.

Critically, the filing states that when the Company finally disclosed disappointing 1Q 2026 results, a senior executive admitted that the short-cycle demand "variability" visible in 2026 "has always existed, inclusive of [the] 2023 to 2025 time frame" but was "less visible in the revenue outcomes because of the backlog condition combined with projects in flight."

That admission, the complaint suggests, raises some questions: if this variability always existed, why were investors repeatedly told that demand was "robust," that order pacing was "very normal," and that customers were not pulling forward purchases?

The Red Flags That Emerged

The action identifies a pattern of warning signs that allegedly should have prompted earlier disclosure:

Inventory levels declined meaningfully by late 2024, with an analyst specifically flagging the drop during Badger Meter's January 2025 earnings call, yet management characterized the decline as an "optimum level" rather than a signal of demand depletion

When directly asked in April 2025 whether customers had pulled forward orders, management stated that 75% of revenue went "direct to end users" who "really, in many ways, cannot pull forward" and that the remaining channel showed no "large pull forward orders"

By July 2025, the Company warned of sequential sales declines but attributed them to AMI project timing while insisting "our funnel remains as robust as ever" and that demand softness was "not a concern"

A 6% sequential decline in utility water sales reported in January 2026 was blamed solely on "previously communicated project pacing effects," with no mention of weakening short-cycle ordering





Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The complaint charges that Badger Meter's leadership had direct visibility into order books, backlog composition, and short-cycle purchasing patterns. These are core operational metrics that a water metering company's executives monitor continuously. The lawsuit maintains that the gap between what was known internally and what was communicated publicly was not a matter of forecasting uncertainty but of selective disclosure.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or call (212) 363-7500.

About the Firm

ABOUT THE FIRM -- Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by August 3, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BMI Lawsuit

Q: When did Badger Meter allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 18, 2024 to April 16, 2026. The alleged concealment and misrepresentations were revealed through three corrective disclosures on July 22, 2025, January 28, 2026, and April 17, 2026, each causing significant stock price declines.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BMI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Badger Meter made materially false or misleading statements regarding the drivers of its "record" financial results, characterizing them as reflecting "ongoing favorable industry fundamentals" and "robust demand" while concealing that results were inflated by pulled-forward customer orders that depleted future revenue.

Q: What do BMI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BMI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171