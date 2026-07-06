Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Lucid Group, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 28, 2026 - LCID

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP informs that on February 24, 2026, Lucid Group's leadership told investors the company had achieved "structural" progress and a "repeatable operating cadence heading into 2026." Six weeks later, Lucid revealed it delivered only 3,093 vehicles in Q1, missing expectations by over 40%, after a 29-day delivery halt it never disclosed during those weeks of optimism. The stock slumped from nearly 8.80 across two corrective disclosures.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the contrast between Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: LCID) promises to investors and the results that followed. Check if you can recover your LCID investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

LCID shares declined 11.35% on the first corrective disclosure and an additional 4.76% on the second, combining for a reduction of $1.57 in share price.

The Promise

In late February 2026, Lucid's executives painted a picture of operational maturity and discipline. The lawsuit contends that management made specific, quantifiable representations about the company's trajectory:

An underlying production run rate "that supports up to 7,500 vehicles per quarter"

Progress described as "structural" and "not the result of temporary measures"

Quality problems with Gravity hardware characterized as overcome

Days on hand of 108 in December, with expectations to "trend down in Q1 2026"

A focus on "predictable execution and repeatable process improvements"



These statements were delivered at the Q4 2025 earnings call on February 24, 2026, and reinforced at the March 12, 2026 investor day, where management emphasized "near-term execution" and "scaling Lucid Gravity" as 2026 priorities.

The Reality

The action claims that while these assurances were being made, a supplier quality issue had already disrupted Gravity deliveries in February 2026. According to the complaint, an unauthorized supplier change resulted in seatbelt anchor welds that did not meet safety standards, forcing Lucid to pause deliveries for 29 days and recall 4,476 vehicles. The filing asserts this was not disclosed until April 3, 2026.

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

Expected Q1 Deliveries: 5,237 vehicles → Actual: 3,093 vehicles (41% miss)

5,237 vehicles → 3,093 vehicles (41% miss) Expected Q1 Revenue: 280-$284 million (35% shortfall)

280-$284 million (35% shortfall) Expected Operating Trajectory: Improving unit economics → Actual: 1.005 billion operating loss

Improving unit economics → 1.005 billion operating loss Expected GAAP EPS: -3.46 (missed by $0.83)

-3.46 (missed by $0.83) Capital Position: Positioned for discipline → Actual: $1.05 billion capital raise announced, including dilutive stock offering



What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The complaint contends that this was not a case of unforeseeable market conditions. As alleged, deliveries were "particularly hit in February" and the disruption was already underway when executives described their operations as structurally improved. The lawsuit asserts that by continuing to tout enhanced capabilities while concealing a known supply chain failure, defendants maintained artificially inflated stock prices during the Class Period.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The gap between what Lucid told investors in late February and what was actually occurring in its delivery operations raises serious questions about the adequacy and timeliness of its disclosures." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential LCID recovery amount or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: July 28, 2026

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LCID Lawsuit

Q: When did Lucid Group allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 25, 2026 to April 13, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on April 3, 2026 and April 14, 2026, causing combined stock declines of $1.57.

Q: What specific misstatements does the LCID lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Lucid Group made materially false or misleading statements regarding its manufacturing and delivery capabilities, including claims of "structural" progress and a "repeatable operating cadence," while a 29-day supplier-driven delivery halt was already disrupting operations. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What if I already sold my LCID shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before July 28, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What do LCID investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

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