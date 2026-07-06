VRRM UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Verra Mobility Corporation Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP. IMPORTANT DATE: August 4, 2026. Investors who purchased Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) securities between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

VRRM shares collapsed 71%, falling 13.08 to 35 million at the midpoint.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"), Congress established the lead plaintiff process to ensure that securities class actions are directed by shareholders with the greatest financial stake in the outcome. In the Verra Mobility action, the Court will consider motions filed by August 4, 2026 and appoint the applicant it determines is most adequate to represent the interests of all class members who purchased VRRM stock during the Class Period.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The lead plaintiff is typically the shareholder or group of shareholders with the largest financial interest in the case

Serving as lead plaintiff does not require payment of any fees or costs; counsel works on a contingency basis

Lead plaintiffs have direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement negotiations, and selection of counsel

Courts evaluate adequacy and typicality when selecting among competing applicants

Investors who do not apply by August 4, 2026 may still participate as absent class members in any recovery

The PSLRA requires courts to publish notice of the action and deadline in a widely circulated national business publication

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the August 4, 2026 filing deadline, the Court will review all competing motions and appoint a lead plaintiff, typically within 30 to 60 days. The appointed lead plaintiff then selects lead counsel, and the litigation proceeds through discovery, class certification, and ultimately trial or settlement. In the VRRM action, this process will address the alleged misrepresentations about the stability of the Avis Budget Group relationship and the viability of full-year 2026 guidance.

Absent Class Member Rights

Shareholders who do not seek lead plaintiff appointment are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any settlement or judgment without filing a motion by August 4, 2026. The deadline applies exclusively to those who wish to direct the litigation as lead plaintiff.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In the Verra Mobility case, where VRRM investors lost over 71% of their investment value following disclosures about the Avis Budget Group contract termination, the Court will look for applicants who can demonstrate significant losses during the Class Period." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the VRRM Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before August 4, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What do VRRM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my VRRM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171