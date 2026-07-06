Home games nearly double the crowd: World Cup WiFi data shows what the quarter final is worth to UK pubs, so Purple is dressing their WiFi in the England flag for free

Manchester, UK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With England one game from a World Cup semi final, previous research from guest WiFi specialist Purple, drawn from 818 venues across the tournament’s host cities, shows exactly what a home-nation match day does to a venue, and it is bigger, earlier and longer than most publicans plan for.

Purple is dressing venue WiFi in the England flag for free

What Purple’s research across 818 venues revealed about a match day

Fans show up for full-time, not kickoff. Logins begin to spike two hours before kickoff, and a quarter of all match-day logins (25%) land two hours after kickoff, as supporters stay to relive the result and order another round.

Home games draw the biggest crowds. At one major host-city stadium, the busiest match day on record came when the USA played: around 8,000 connected fans, against 4,500 to 5,400 when other nations met at the same venue.

Match days transform venue traffic. Los Angeles venues saw WiFi connections jump 171% on match days; Miami rose 78%. A control group of banks and retail sites fell 2% over the same period, confirming the surge is the football, not the summer.

Every pause sends fans to their phones. At one stadium operating at full capacity, more than 70,000 fans produced visible login spikes at hydration breaks, half-time and full-time.

Across the 818 venues, the research recorded 400,000 WiFi sessions in the 30 days before the tournament, with Purple projecting 573,000 fan connections across the 39-day World Cup window.

“Fans don’t show up for kickoff - they show up for full-time,” said Gavin Wheeldon, CEO at Purple. “The data shows football is now an hours-long social occasion, not a 90-minute event. People arrive early, they stay long after the whistle, and every break in play - half-time, even a hydration break - sends a wave of fans straight to their phones.”

For UK pubs, that game is Saturday. So the WiFi is coming home

If the pattern Purple found in the host cities holds, England’s quarter final is the biggest connected crowd a UK venue will see this summer: arriving two hours early, staying two hours past the whistle, and reaching for their phones at every pause. The first thing those phones see is the venue’s WiFi sign-in page.

So Purple has launched “WiFi’s coming home”: a free England splash page for any UK venue, generated by Purple’s AI splash page builder from nothing more than a name, a work email and the venue’s website address. The AI lifts the venue’s own logo and colours, dresses them in the St George’s cross, writes the match-day copy itself, and shows the finished page being built live on screen in about a minute. It runs on the WiFi hardware the venue already owns, and every fan who connects becomes a consented, GDPR-compliant contact the venue can invite back for the semi final.

The copy pack sets the tone:

“Free WiFi. Unlike 1966, you won’t wait 60 years for it.”

“Kane to the spot. You to the bar. WiFi’s sorted.”

“By connecting, you agree to sing Sweet Caroline. Loudly. Twice.”

“The data tells every pub landlord in the country the same thing: Saturday is not a 90-minute event, it is a five-hour occasion, and the crowd is bigger when it’s your own team,” added Wheeldon. “Most guest WiFi pages still have all the charm of a parking ticket, so we are dressing them for it, free, while England are still in it. If it actually comes home, it stays free until the parade.”

The England theme is free while England remain in the tournament, at purple.ai/wifis-coming-home. In the spirit of the occasion, the small print notes that Purple is not affiliated with FIFA, the FA, or, sadly, Jude Bellingham.

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

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