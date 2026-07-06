Valrhona Accelerates Order Processing with Esker, Improving International Customer Service Performance

In just three months, Valrhona has achieved 95% automated processing of customer orders received via email





LYON, France, and MADISON, Wis. — July 6, 2026 — Esker, the leading AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO, today announced that Valrhona, the iconic French chocolate manufacturer, has transformed its order management operations with Esker Order Management, turning a once complex administrative process into a strategic business asset.

With over 100,000 customer orders received annually across 120 countries, Valrhona’s order management process is subject to seasonal fluctuations and a variety of order channels including phone, email and forms. Previously, 90% of its orders were being processed manually, placing a significant strain on the company’s Customer Service teams.

By leveraging Esker’s AI-powered solution to automate order capture, data extraction and integration into its SAP® system, Valrhona now processes 95% of emailed customer orders automatically, dramatically reducing manual effort while improving speed and consistency.

For Valrhona, this project goes beyond simple order automation. By making its order-to-cash processes smoother, more reliable and better managed, Esker has enabled the company to reallocate resources toward strengthening customer relationships and supporting professional artisans and distributors while enhancing operational performance and driving sustainable growth.

Rapid and measurable results

Thanks to a collaborative approach, Esker Order Management was implemented in three months before being gradually rolled out to subsidiaries in the U.S., Dubai and Japan. This agility allowed Valrhona to redirect those resources toward anticipating customer needs.

Today, the results are clear:

4x fewer data entry errors

3x faster order processing speed (from 2-3 minutes to 46 seconds on average)

Increased productivity thanks to more time to advise and reassure customers

Greater visibility into volumes, SLAs, inbound channels and automatic order recognition

A smooth international rollout carried out independently by internal teams

“Esker has allowed us to shift our approach: We now use the time we’ve saved to anticipate needs, follow up with and better track our customers’ activity,” said Perrine Guironnet, Head of Customer Services at Valrhona. “From the beginning, Esker really listened to us and was able to quickly adapt to our needs. The implementation was smooth and we made progress without wasting time.”

To learn more about Esker’s Order Management Automation Software, visit www.esker.com.

About Valrhona

Valrhona has been a partner to flavor professionals since 1922 and a pioneer in setting the standard in the world of chocolate. Today, it defines itself as a company whose mission — “together, let’s do good things with good food” — expresses the strength of its commitment. Together with its colleagues, chefs and cocoa growers, Valrhona imagines the best of chocolate to create a fair and sustainable cocoa industry and inspire gastronomy that tastes good, looks good and does good.

Every day, Valrhona is driven by a determination to build direct, long-term relationships with producers, seek out chocolate’s next innovation and share expertise. Valrhona works with chefs to support skills and craftsmanship, guiding them on their quest for a unique identity by constantly pushing back creativity’s boundaries.

About Esker

Esker’s AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO leverages the latest in Agentic AI and automation technologies to optimize working capital and cashflow, enhance strategic decision-making, and improve human-to-human relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. Esker’s Source-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solutions automate any business process while supporting long-term growth strategies. Offering 40+ years of industry knowledge, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. To learn more about Esker, visit www.esker.com, follow us on LinkedIn and join the conversation at esker.com/blog.

Press Contact: Brian Jaeger Tel: (352) 682-7636 | eskerpr@walkersands.com