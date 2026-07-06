Organic Remedies Announces Employees Now Have Ownership in the Business

CARLISLE, Pa., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies’ Chief Executive Officer Mark Toigo today announced the company will transition to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

After careful consideration, Mark and his wife and co-owner Jaime Toigo made the decision to transition to an employee-owned organization to allow Organic Remedies operations to continue while preserving the future of the business. “Transitioning to an employee-owned organization ensures that our mission and service continue, while rewarding the employees who helped us build this special organization,” said Toigo.

An Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) is a retirement benefit that holds company stock. As the company grows and realizes success, the value of the shares increases. The stock is allocated to employees over time at no cost to them, and when the employees retire or leave the company, the company buys those shares back from them.

Mark Toigo will remain as the company’s CEO, and all other members of the company’s management team will stay in their roles as well.

Organic Remedies’ mission is to improve the health and wellness of patients. The team is passionate about healing properties of medical marijuana and believe medical marijuana should be accessible and affordable for everyone. The company was founded in 2018 by the Toigo family with a deep commitment to the communities they reside in.

Before the Medical Marijuana Act was approved in 2016, Mark and Jaime Toigo were building a foundation of knowledge in the medical marijuana industry. Mark, a horticultural expert in the organic food industry, was operating the largest organic tomato greenhouse in North America. Jaime, a third-generation family member in the construction industry, was operating her own restoration business, while strengthening community relationships for entrepreneurs.

Mark, Jaime, and colleague Ryan Simpson, then Chief Financial Officer of Toigo Farms, shared a vision of providing an organic alternative to traditional pharmaceutical medications. A chance meeting with pharmacist Eric Hauser at a medical marijuana convention in California led to a successful partnership and the opening of the first Organic Remedies dispensary in February 2018.

Hauser, a successful corporate pharmacy leader with more than 25 years’ experience, was exploring the medicinal value of medical marijuana. He began his research as a skeptic but soon realized the untapped potential of medical marijuana.

Together, Mark, Jaime, Ryan, and Eric have built a passionate team of talented professionals, collectively focused on achieving a shared vision-- to advance the therapeutic value of medical marijuana and empower patients in improving their quality of life. The company is committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves by offering employment opportunities, improving patient care, sponsoring educational outreach, supporting veterans, supporting scholarships, and through charitable giving.

Now, after more than seven successful years in the medical marijuana industry, Organic Remedies’ leadership team believes it is the right time to reward employees who contribute to the company’s success by ensuring that business continuity and stability continue while building a better future for employees through shared ownership.

About Organic Remedies

Based in Carlisle, PA., Organic Remedies is Pennsylvania’s first employee-owned medical marijuana organization. Organic Remedies cultivates, manufactures, and dispenses safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified PA patients. OR is advancing medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. Dispensaries are located in Bethel Park, Chambersburg, Enola, N. Pittsburgh, Paoli, and York. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPA.com.

CONTACT:

Janice Spurlock

Dir., Marketing and Communications

717-819-3895

J.Spurlock@OrganicRemediesPA.com