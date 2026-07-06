Mothers’ Milk Bank California Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mothers’ Milk Bank California, California’s Milk Bank since 1974, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sudha Rani Narasimhan and Bryce Knox to its Board of Directors. Their expertise in healthcare, community leadership, and advocacy will help advance the organization’s mission of ensuring access to safe donor human milk for vulnerable infants and families throughout California and beyond.

For more than 50 years, Mothers’ Milk Bank California has supported the health and well-being of premature, medically fragile, and hospitalized infants through the collection, processing, and distribution of safe, pasteurized donor human milk. The addition of Dr. Narasimhan and Ms. Knox strengthens the organization’s commitment to clinical excellence, community engagement, and equitable access to donor milk.

Dr. Sudha Rani Narasimhan

Dr. Narasimhan is a neonatologist with Santa Clara Valley Healthcare and currently serves as Medical Director of the NICU and Division Chief of Pediatrics at Regional Medical Center. A recognized leader in breastfeeding medicine and neonatal care, she has championed initiatives that improve access to mothers’ own milk and donor human milk while advancing quality outcomes for vulnerable infants.

A longtime advocate for breastfeeding families, Dr. Narasimhan also serves on the board of the California Breastfeeding Coalition and was recently honored with its 2026 Physician of the Year Lactation Impact Award. She is also a former milk donor to Mothers’ Milk Bank California.

“Donor human milk is one of the most powerful tools we have to improve outcomes for vulnerable infants,” said Dr. Narasimhan. “I am honored to join the Board of Directors and look forward to helping expand donor milk access for families throughout California.”

Bryce Knox

Bryce Knox is a California native and talent acquisition leader with more than a decade of experience recruiting for high-growth technology companies. She brings a valuable family perspective to the board, having experienced the impact of donor human milk firsthand when her daughter, Grace, received donor milk during her first days of life.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Mothers’ Milk Bank California,” said Knox. “My family experienced the benefits of donor human milk firsthand, and I look forward to helping advance this critical mission so more babies and families can access the support they need.”

“Dr. Narasimhan and Bryce each bring unique perspectives that will strengthen our organization,” said Jennifer Benito-Kowalski, President and CEO of Mothers’ Milk Bank California. “Together, they will help guide our efforts to expand access to donor human milk, strengthen partnerships, and serve more babies and families across California and beyond.”

About Mothers’ Milk Bank California

Mothers’ Milk Bank California is California’s original nonprofit milk bank and has served babies and families since 1974. The organization is FDA registered, accredited by the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA), and licensed by the State of California. Mothers’ Milk Bank California collects, screens, processes, and distributes safe, pasteurized donor human milk to hospitals and families throughout California and multiple states nationwide.

Contact: Nannette Miranda | News@MothersMilk.org | (510) 646-1201