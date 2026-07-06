Rule #1 Investing Opens Registration for Virtual Investing Workshop

Atlanta, Georgia, USA, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The three-day online program teaches everyday investors how to research companies, value them, and decide when to buy.

Rule #1 Investing has opened registration for the next sessions of its Virtual Investing Workshop, a three-day online program led by New York Times bestselling author Phil Town. The next workshops run July 17 to 19 and August 21 to 23.

The Virtual Investing Workshop teaches the value investing approach Phil Town has taught for decades, the same principles made famous by Warren Buffett. Over three days, Phil and the Rule #1 mentors walk participants through how to research a company, decide whether it's a fit for them, and work out the right time to buy. The format is hands-on.

Rather than three days of lecture, attendees practice in real time with Rule #1 mentors in small Zoom breakout rooms.

"Show up ready to learn and I'll make sure you know what you're doing," said Phil Town, founder of Rule #1 Investing.

The program is built around the Four M's, the framework at the heart of the Rule #1 method. Participants learn to look for businesses with real meaning to them, a durable competitive moat, honest and capable management, and a margin of safety in the price they pay. They also learn how Rule #1 investors use options to generate cash for their investments, and they leave with a starter watchlist of companies to review on their own.

Town built Rule #1 Investing to put tools that have long felt reserved for Wall Street into the hands of regular people. "My goal is to teach people how to take control of their finances so they don't have to pay someone else who will get them a mediocre rate of return at best," he said.

Registration for the workshop is $97 and includes access to the Rule #1 Toolbox software that Phil uses to value companies on his own watchlist, a business-level course taught across the three days, and a curated list of Rule #1 approved companies to review after the workshop. Each session runs in the afternoons and evenings Eastern time.

The workshop is designed for two kinds of learners. One is the complete beginner who wants a clear, honest starting point. The other is the mid-career saver looking for a more deliberate path toward retirement and long-term financial independence. Participants may walk away with the confidence to analyze and invest in companies on their own, though results vary from one person to the next.

Rule #1 Investing's work has been featured across major outlets including ABC, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, PBS, Fox Business, CNBC, and The New York Times. Seats for each workshop are limited so that participants can work directly with coaches.

Full schedule and registration details are available at the Rule #1 Virtual Investing Workshop registration page.

About Rule #1 Investing

Rule #1 Investing is an education company dedicated to teaching everyday people how to confidently evaluate and invest in high-quality businesses using straightforward, Warren Buffett–inspired value investing principles. Founded by New York Times bestselling author and former hedge fund manager Phil Town, Rule #1 provides workshops, online education, tools, and community support to help investors take control of their financial future through disciplined, long-term thinking.

Disclaimer: Rule One Investing provides investment education and training only. We do not provide personalized investment advice, manage client assets, or guarantee investment returns. All content is for informational purposes. Consult a qualified financial professional before investing. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Individual results vary.





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