Associa’s Homeside Properties Raises $33,750 for Associa Cares at Annual Swing For a Cause Event

ATLANTA, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is proud to announce that its Atlanta-based branch, Homeside Properties, Inc., raised $33,750 during its annual Swing For A Cause event benefiting Associa Cares.

Held June 25 at Topgolf Alpharetta, the charity networking event brought together Homeside Properties team members, management and leadership, community partners, vendors and supporters for an afternoon of golf, connection and giving back. Funds raised through sponsorships, golf bay purchases and event participation will support Associa Cares, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters.

“We are incredibly grateful to every sponsor, partner and attendee who helped make this year’s Swing For A Cause event such a success,” said James Arterbury, branch president of Homeside Properties. “Raising $33,750 for Associa Cares reflects the generosity and commitment of our local community, and we are proud to support an organization that provides meaningful relief to families and communities when they need it most.”

Since 2005, Associa Cares has distributed more than $5.6 million to more than 4,200 families and communities in need of assistance across North America. Donations from businesses and individuals help provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, following natural and man-made disasters.

“Associa Cares is deeply appreciative of Homeside Properties and everyone who contributed to this meaningful event,” said Danika Knoop, executive director of Associa Cares and Associa Cares Canada. “Support from events like Swing For A Cause enables us to continue providing direct assistance to families and communities facing unexpected hardship, and we are honored to see Associa branches and partners come together in service of that mission.”

As part of the Associa family of companies, Homeside Properties remains committed to building strong relationships, supporting community initiatives and creating positive impact throughout the greater Atlanta area.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939