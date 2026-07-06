authID Announces 2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

DENVER, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID® [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today reported that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders was duly held via webcast today, July 6, 2026 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

At the meeting, all the directors nominated were duly elected, and all resolutions proposed were duly adopted.

About authID Inc.

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who's Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, leveraging a 1-in-1-billion False Positive Rate for the highest level of assurance, coupled with industry-leading speed and privacy-preserving technology. Our IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees and contractors, while enforcing authorization and accountability for AI agents. By creating a biometric root of trust for each user, authID stops fraud at onboarding, prevents account takeover, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience in the industry.

For further information please visit authid.ai

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