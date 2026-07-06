Nasdaq Rings Opening Bell at the White House to Mark America 250 and the First Trading Day for Trump Accounts

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq today rang the opening bell live from the White House, marking the celebration of 250 years of American independence — and the first trading day for Trump Accounts, a new initiative that expands access to long-term investing for American children.

The White House ceremony brought together leaders from Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) alongside President Trump and senior government officials. It also marked the first joint opening bell ceremony between Nasdaq and the NYSE.

"We are grateful to President Trump for his vision in creating Trump Accounts, and we are honored to help celebrate this historic milestone,” said Adena Friedman, Nasdaq Chair and CEO. “At Nasdaq, we believe in the power of long-term investing to change lives for the better. Now, every American newborn will have a direct, personal connection to the success of our economy, while they build their savings throughout their childhood through compounding market returns. Today, we ring the opening bell for every child who will grow up, not just following the American economy, but owning a piece of it."

July 6, 2026, marks the first stock market trading day following the launch of Trump Accounts, a new tax-advantaged investment tool for children under the age of 18. Under the program's federal pilot, the U.S. Department of the Treasury is providing a one-time $1,000 seed contribution for eligible children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028. Additionally, the framework allows any child under the age of 18 with a valid Social Security number to participate, making them eligible to receive contributions of up to $5,000 annually from families, friends and employers, as well as major independent philanthropic grants.

Nasdaq's participation in today's ceremony builds on its commitment to the Trump Accounts initiative first announced in April 2026. On behalf of eligible newborn children of its employees, Nasdaq will match the government's one-time $1,000 contribution — so those children will begin their investing journey with $2,000 already working for their future. Nasdaq also plans to provide employees with the opportunity to make additional contributions through payroll deduction, reinforcing its longstanding commitment to financial literacy, employee financial wellness, and broad participation in the financial system.

For 250 years, American economic leadership has been built on a foundation of broad participation. America's capital markets are the deepest and most innovative in the world, and Trump Accounts extend that participation to every American child — from birth. As we look forward to the next 250 years, this historic initiative represents a defining commitment to long-term financial wellness and economic participation of every American citizen. For more information about Trump Accounts and account eligibility, visit www.TrumpAccounts.gov or www.nasdaq.com.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world's economies. We architect the infrastructure of the world's most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying advanced technology, data, and intelligence solutions that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the matching program and the benefits. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, geopolitical instability, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, and U.S. and global competition. Further information on these and other factors are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations Contact:

Chris Hayden

+1.301.523.5829

Christopher.Hayden@Nasdaq.com

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