[Latest] Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size/Share Worth USD 1411.37 Billion by 2035 at a 21.62% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size, Trends and Insights By Products & Services (Enterprise Mobility Platforms, Mobile Applications, Mobile Devices, Mobile Computers, RFID Scanners, Barcode Scanners, Other Mobile Devices), By Application (Enterprise Solutions, Patient Care Management, Patient Monitoring, Case Management, Medication Administration, Patient id (PPID)/Patient Tracking, Specimen Collection and Tracking, Dietary and Nutrition, Infectious Disease Monitoring/Field Data Collection, Other Patient Care Management Solutions, Operation Management, Patient Admissions/Discharge, Revenue Management/Billing, Claims Processing, Asset and Facilities Management, Materials Management, Other Operation Management Solutions, Workforce Management, Scheduling, Time and Attendance Management, Other Workforce Management Solutions, mHealth Applications, Chronic Care Management, Exercise, Weight Loss, Women’s Health, Sleep Monitoring, Medication Management, Other mHealth Applications), By End-use (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Hospitals, Laboratories, Other Healthcare Providers, Patients), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market was valued at approximately USD 199.34 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 242.44 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 1411.37 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 21.62% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Revenue and Trends

The global healthcare mobility solutions market is expected to grow noticeably due to faster digital transformation in healthcare coupled with rising adoption of mHealth technologies. The key dynamics include increased applications of cloud printing, AI, and IoT-enabled devices for patient monitoring in real time, increased demand for home-based care and telehealth, and higher integration of mobile platforms with EHRs. Rising burden of chronic diseases, followed by handsome investments in digital health infrastructure, is poised to aid in long-term expansion of the market.

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What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the healthcare mobility solutions market?

The healthcare mobility solutions market’s growth is substantially driven by rising adoption of mHealth technologies coupled with increased demand for patient data in real time among the healthcare professionals. The promulgation of tablets, smartphones, and connected devices, along with advancements in AI, cloud computing, and IoT, has helped in seamless integration of the mobility solutions with EHRs (electronic health records) and clinical workflows. Plus, rising incidences of chronic diseases coupled with the need for continuous monitoring are expediting the switch to personalized treatment and remote patient care. The WHO has also laid down guidelines herein.

The other factor contributing to the growth of the healthcare mobility solutions market is enhancing healthcare efficiency and curtailing operational expenses across clinics and hospitals. The mobility solutions aid in streamlining communication, improve care coordination, and reduce medical errors, thereby resulting in better patient outcomes with optimized resource utilization. Furthermore, increased healthcare investments, conducive government regulations, and expansion of telemedicine services are driving widespread adoption. Technology providers like IBM and Cisco Systems continue innovating in secure and scalable solutions.

(A free sample of the Healthcare Mobility Solutions report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Segment Insights

By Products & Services

Mobile devices dominate the market for healthcare mobility solutions as healthcare institutions prefer user-friendly interfaces, portability, and the ability to access patient information remotely. Such devices constitute carts, medical tablets, and wearable technology, followed by accessories like RFID scanners, barcode scanners, and mobile printers. Mobile applications are poised to register the quickest CAGR between 2026 and 2035. They do empower patients with assessment of healthcare services and information remotely, thereby letting them order medications, schedule appointments, and look at health records anytime and anywhere.

By Application

Enterprise solutions lead the market for healthcare mobility solutions as they are known for offering end-to-end, comprehensive tools and services to meet the needs of clinics, hospitals, and health centers. The application areas include patient management systems, EHRs, telehealth platforms, and mobile apps for various healthcare professionals. The advantages include improved data security, increased availability, better patient outcomes, and simplified processes. mHealth applications are expected to witness the fastest growth rate as they help patients with accessing medical information and empowering informed decision-making.

By End-use

Healthcare providers lead the healthcare mobility solutions market because these solutions provide them with convenient and easy access to patient-centric information. Plus, healthcare providers are rapidly implementing mobile technologies to manage patient care more effectively. Moreover, they provide quality outcomes to the patients with exceptional workflow. Healthcare payers are expected to witness the fastest CAGR in the market for healthcare mobility solutions during the forecast period because they are being asked to implement solutions that prevent unnecessary hospital admissions.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Healthcare Mobility Solutions market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Healthcare Mobility Solutions market forward?

What are the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report on Healthcare Mobility Solutions and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America dominates the market for healthcare mobility solutions due to the broad adoption of smartphones and online services. mHealth solutions are empowering the individuals in proactively managing their health. The market herein is also emphasizing catering to data compatibility concerns, thereby nurturing sustained growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR in the market for healthcare mobility solutions during the forecast period owing to larger healthcare costs and increased healthcare facilities. Economies like China are in dire need of healthcare mobility solutions to address their dense population and the chronic ailments they battle.

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Browse the full “Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size, Trends and Insights By Products & Services (Enterprise Mobility Platforms, Mobile Applications, Mobile Devices, Mobile Computers, RFID Scanners, Barcode Scanners, Other Mobile Devices), By Application (Enterprise Solutions, Patient Care Management, Patient Monitoring, Case Management, Medication Administration, Patient id (PPID)/Patient Tracking, Specimen Collection and Tracking, Dietary and Nutrition, Infectious Disease Monitoring/Field Data Collection, Other Patient Care Management Solutions, Operation Management, Patient Admissions/Discharge, Revenue Management/Billing, Claims Processing, Asset and Facilities Management, Materials Management, Other Operation Management Solutions, Workforce Management, Scheduling, Time and Attendance Management, Other Workforce Management Solutions, mHealth Applications, Chronic Care Management, Exercise, Weight Loss, Women’s Health, Sleep Monitoring, Medication Management, Other mHealth Applications), By End-use (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Hospitals, Laboratories, Other Healthcare Providers, Patients), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/healthcare-mobility-solutions-market

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 242.44 Billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 1411.37 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 199.34 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 21.62% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Products & Services, Application, End-use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In August 2023, OMRON Healthcare entered into collaboration with EPIC Health for addressing health disparities and reducing risk of strokes and heart attacks in the undeserved communities of Detroit. OMRON’s initial remote patient monitoring service, called the VitalSight program, was customized for those suffering from higher blood pressure, thereby emphasizing those battling uncontrolled stage 2 hypertension.

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List of the prominent players in the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market:

OMRON Healthcare Inc.

MCKESSON CORPORATION

Apple Inc.

Wipro

Oracle

IBM Corporation

GE HealthCare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Microsoft

AirStrip Technologies Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Others

The Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market is segmented as follows:

By Products & Services

Enterprise Mobility Platforms

Mobile Applications

Mobile Devices

o Mobile Computers

o RFID Scanners

o Barcode Scanners

o Other Mobile Devices

By Application

Enterprise Solutions

o Patient Care Management

§ Patient Monitoring

§ Case Management

§ Medication Administration

§ Patient id (PPID)/Patient Tracking

§ Specimen Collection and Tracking

§ Dietary and Nutrition

§ Infectious Disease Monitoring/Field Data Collection

§ Other Patient Care Management Solutions

o Operation Management

§ Patient Admissions/Discharge

§ Revenue Management/Billing

§ Claims Processing

§ Asset and Facilities Management

§ Materials Management

§ Other Operation Management Solutions

o Workforce Management

§ Scheduling

§ Time and Attendance Management

§ Other Workforce Management Solutions

mHealth Applications

o Chronic Care Management

o Exercise

o Weight Loss

o Women’s Health

o Sleep Monitoring

o Medication Management

o Other mHealth Applications

By End-use

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

o Hospitals

o Laboratories

o Other Healthcare Providers

Patients

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/healthcare-mobility-solutions-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Healthcare Mobility Solutions market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Healthcare Mobility Solutions industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/healthcare-mobility-solutions-market

Reasons to Purchase Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Report

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Healthcare Mobility Solutions The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Healthcare Mobility Solutions market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Healthcare Mobility Solutions market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Healthcare Mobility Solutions market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Healthcare Mobility Solutions market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Healthcare Mobility Solutions industry.

Managers in the Healthcare Mobility Solutions sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Healthcare Mobility Solutions market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Healthcare Mobility Solutions products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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