Dakila Research Introduces the World's First Lato Sensu Graduate Program in Ufology and Opens a New Frontier in Education

Brasília, Brazil, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dakila Research is expanding the frontiers of education and scientific research by introducing the world's first lato sensu graduate program in Ufology, an initiative that places Unidakila at the forefront of knowledge production on one of today's most debated and investigated subjects. Led by entrepreneur Urandir Fernandes de Oliveira, the project represents a bold step toward creating new pathways in higher education by bringing together science, research, innovation, and multiple fields of knowledge in an unprecedented academic program.



With a 360-hour hybrid curriculum, the specialization was designed to provide a comprehensive, rigorous, and interdisciplinary education. The program brings together more than 50 specialists, supporting learning materials, practical exercises, guidance from the academic community, and a pedagogical structure developed to encourage investigation, critical thinking, and scientific research.

The graduate program is part of the Unidakila educational ecosystem, created to foster research, innovation, human development, and international cooperation. The initiative broadens access to knowledge while inviting researchers, students, and professionals from different fields to explore new possibilities for scientific investigation through a multidisciplinary approach.

The curriculum was designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the phenomena studied by Ufology. Subjects include Astronomy, Astrobiology, Scientific Methodology, Archaeology and Ancient Civilizations, Scientific Communication, Geopolitics and Contemporary Regulations, Space Phenomena, Philosophy of Consciousness, World History of Ufology, Sociology, Anthropology, Neuroscience and Perception, Field Research, Phenomenology, Foundations of Ufology, Case Studies, and Mythology, Symbols, and Cultures, creating an academic framework that integrates knowledge from the physical, social, and life sciences.

The program is coordinated by Professor Pedro Braga Gomes, Ph.D., a philosopher who holds both a master's and doctorate in Education from the University of Campinas (Unicamp). A researcher with more than three decades of experience in education and extensive work in regulatory processes with Brazil's Ministry of Education, he emphasizes that the specialization was structured in full compliance with the Brazilian Federal Constitution, the National Education Guidelines and Framework Law, the resolutions of the National Education Council, and all regulations governing lato sensu graduate programs in Brazil.

"The course is not intended to convince students of any specific hypothesis, but rather to present different scientific approaches for analyzing the phenomena under study," explains Pedro Braga Gomes.

The program's scientific framework was also developed with the participation of physicist Alexandre Rigotti, who earned his bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees from the University of São Paulo (USP). He collaborated in building the conceptual foundation of the specialization. According to Rigotti, disciplines such as Astronomy, Astrobiology, Anthropology, Sociology, and Scientific Methodology enable students to examine different interpretations of phenomena that are often classified as unexplained. "Our goal is to show students how to interpret the phenomena they observe."

The specialization was conceived to provide students with the tools necessary for scientific investigation. The course does not begin with the assumption that extraterrestrial life or anomalous phenomena have already been validated. Instead, its purpose is to prepare students to analyze evidence, compare information, and conduct research according to established academic standards.

Another distinguishing feature of the specialization is its dual national and international certification, made possible through the cooperation between CVA University and Harold Gillies University, based in Florida. Recognized for the quality of its academic programs, CVA University has achieved a rating of excellence and received the highest score (5) from Brazil's Ministry of Education for its Psychology program, an evaluation that considers faculty quality, infrastructure, and institutional performance.

Harold Gillies University has likewise built a strong reputation for academic excellence, offering master's programs and internationally oriented education that combines solid theoretical foundations with practical application. The partnership between the two institutions strengthens Unidakila's academic proposal while expanding the recognition of the program both nationally and internationally.

The faculty includes physicists, astronomers, archaeologists, historians, philosophers, anthropologists, sociologists, psychologists, educational psychologists, and researchers from a wide range of disciplines, reflecting the interdisciplinary nature of the specialization. The program is open to graduates from any academic field, allowing professionals from the humanities, physical sciences, biological sciences, and health sciences to exchange experiences and conduct research from different perspectives.

According to Dakila Research, this specialization is the first of several graduate programs planned to expand Unidakila's academic ecosystem. The platform also offers professional development courses ranging from 20 to 70 hours and is preparing an ongoing schedule of live broadcasts, meetings, and educational activities dedicated to advancing the scientific discussion of the topics covered in its programs.

For Urandir Fernandes de Oliveira, president of the Dakila Ecosystem, the project represents a permanent invitation to the collective construction of knowledge.

"The doors of Dakila University remain open to everyone who wishes to learn, conduct research, and help build knowledge."

More information about the graduate program and the other courses is available at www.unidakila.com.

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