Scouting America Announces National Scout Jamboree Partnership with The 1791 Foundation as Presenting Range & Target Activities Program Sponsor

IRVING, TX, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America today announced a new partnership with The 1791 Foundation, naming the organization its presenting sponsor of the Range & Target Activities program at the upcoming 2026 National Jamboree. This collaboration will provide thousands of youth and adult participants with hands-on education in safe, responsible, and supervised marksmanship.

Through this partnership, The 1791 Foundation will help introduce participants to structured Range & Target Activities experiences delivered by certified instructors and guided by nationally recognized safety standards. The program emphasizes firearms safety, personal responsibility, discipline, respect, and ethical outdoor recreation, core values shared by both organizations.

“The National Scout Jamboree is one of the nation’s premier youth outdoor events, bringing together tens of thousands of Scouts, leaders, and volunteers from across the country for an experience that is truly unmatched in scope and impact. This partnership significantly enhances our ability to deliver exceptional, best-in-class programming while continuing to innovate and elevate every aspect of the Jamboree experience,” said Roger Krone, president and CEO of Scouting America.

“With the support of The 1791 Foundation, we are deepening our commitment to safety, education, and responsible outdoor experiences for every participant,” said Krone.

“Together, we are empowering young people with the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to explore the outdoors responsibly while building character, leadership, and lifelong values.”

The Range & Target Activities program is designed to provide a safe, engaging environment where young people can build confidence and learn foundational skills under expert supervision. By participating, Scouts gain practical knowledge of proper handling techniques while developing a deeper respect for safety protocols and outdoor traditions.

The 1791 Foundation’s sponsorship underscores a shared commitment to advancing youth education and fostering a culture of safety. By expanding access to hands-on marksmanship experiences at scale, the partnership reinforces the importance of responsibility, discipline, and respect in all aspects of range and target activities.

"The future of our nation will be shaped by the values, character, and leadership of the next generation,” said Peter Churchbourne, executive director of The 1791 Foundation. “That's why The 1791 Foundation is proud to support Scouting America's National Jamboree and the thousands of young people learning the importance of service, responsibility, stewardship, and leadership. As America approaches its 250th anniversary, there has never been a more important time to invest in the young men and women who will carry our traditions, freedoms, and communities forward."

The National Scout Jamboree brings together tens of thousands of Scouts, leaders, and volunteers from across the nation for a one-of-a-kind experience focused on adventure, leadership, and personal growth. With the support of The 1791 Foundation, the Range & Target Activities program will continue to be a cornerstone of that experience, delivering high-quality instruction and promoting lifelong values of stewardship and safety.

For more information about Scouting America and the National Scout Jamboree, visit https://jamboree.scouting.org/.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®” Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and nearly 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country. To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.

About the 1791 Foundation

The 1791 Foundation is one of the nation’s leading charitable organizations supporting firearm education, youth shooting sports, law enforcement training, conservation, hunting heritage, and competitive shooting programs. Since 1990, the Foundation has awarded more than $500 million in grants supporting programs and initiatives in communities across the United States. Learn more about the Foundation’s mission, impact, and supported initiatives at 1791.org.

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