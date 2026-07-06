When Disaster Strikes, Airbnb.org Is There: Airbnb.org Executive Director Christoph Gorder Explains How on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme weather events like hurricanes, wildfires, and severe storms are hitting harder and more frequently, and for families forced to evacuate, recovery can be hard. Recently, Christoph Gorder, Executive Director of Airbnb.org, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to share how Airbnb.org, a nonprofit founded by Airbnb, provides free, emergency housing in times of crisis and how people can get involved before the next disaster strikes.

As extreme weather events displace families across the country and around the world, nonprofit organizations are responding, and individual people can help.

Here are some of the top expert insights from Christoph Gorder, Executive Director of Airbnb.org:

Extreme weather events like hurricanes, wildfires, and severe storms are becoming more frequent and more destructive. What are you seeing on the ground and how is the organization preparing?

Gorder has seen the shift firsthand. "The frequency, the intensity of these weather events, whether it's wildfires in the West or tornadoes in the central part of the country or hurricanes on the eastern seaboard, are just getting more and more frequent and more intense," he said. "And so we need to be vigilant." But he is also clear that the tools to respond have never been stronger. "The good news is we're more prepared than ever. The forecasting models are better than ever, the communications tools are better than ever, and organizations like Airbnb.org are better positioned to be able to provide emergency services when it's needed."

Already in 2026, Airbnb.org has responded to more than 80 emergencies, exceeding its previous record number of responses from 2025.

Airbnb.org has provided 1.6 million nights of free emergency housing since 2020. Can you walk us through how this model works when disaster strikes?

The model is both simple and powerful. "What we do at Airbnb.org is we leverage the entire Airbnb network of millions of homes around the world, and when there's a disaster, we're able to open those up and house families in need," Gorder explained.

Airbnb.org partners with local nonprofits that identify families in need and refer them to Airbnb.org, which provides credits to book a nearby Airbnb stay. If a family does not have an Airbnb account, Airbnb.org sets one up for them. From there, families can book a home that fits their specific needs, whether they need to stay near a job, near a child's school, or require an accessible space. "They're going to be able to book the home that specifically fits their needs at that time," Gorder said. "It's an enormously powerful model, and the technology allows us to move very, very quickly at a global level to be able to help people."

Beyond donating, how can people in our community get involved and help their neighbors before the next emergency happens?

For Gorder, getting involved starts with awareness. "I would encourage everybody to hop on our website and learn about the program," he said. For Airbnb hosts, signing up with Airbnb.org and offering a discount for neighbors in need is one of the most direct ways to make an impact. For those who want to contribute financially, Gorder points out that every dollar goes directly to families.

"100% of your donation is going to be transferred directly to a family in need because Airbnb covers all of our operating expenses," he said. Whether someone wants to help families displaced by a disaster overseas or nearby, there is a way to do both through Airbnb.org. "We'd love to have you on board because we can't do this by ourselves," Gorder added.

Visit Airbnb.org to learn more or make a donation.

About Airbnb.org

Airbnb.org is a nonprofit organization founded by Airbnb that connects people to free emergency housing in times of crisis. Airbnb.org pays for stays, leverages the Airbnb platform, and taps into Airbnb's global community of hosts willing to share their homes with those in need. Airbnb covers all Airbnb.org's operating costs and makes no money on Airbnb.org stays. This means 100% of donations directly fund stays for people in need of emergency housing. Since 2020, Airbnb.org has provided 1.6 million nights of free, temporary housing in nearly 140 countries around the world.

About Christoph Gorder

Christoph Gorder is the executive director of Airbnb.org , a nonprofit dedicated to providing free temporary housing to people displaced by disasters and conflict around the world.

Prior to joining Airbnb.org in 2023, Christoph spent more than a decade as the chief global water officer of charity: water, where he oversaw the organization’s expansion in 22 countries and helped provide clean water to over fifteen million people. Christoph spent the first fourteen years of his career at Americares, leading disaster response operations and managing large-scale healthcare programs around the world.

Christoph grew up in the Central African Republic and Nigeria, and currently lives in Utah with his wife and two children.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Airbnb.org.

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/837f3c8d-6dce-42ae-b1f9-febfd5ad6c8b