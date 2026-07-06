Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Demand in Saudi Arabia to Soar By 2030: Market Sees Steady CAGR of 4.84%

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, Grade, Applications, End Use, Region-Wise Demand, Import & Export, 2015-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia's demand for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) was recorded at 65.62 thousand tonnes in 2020, with projections indicating growth to 108.18 thousand tonnes by 2030. This growth is anticipated at a robust CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period, fuelled by increased demand and exports. Major EVA manufacturing facilities in Saudi Arabia are planning production capacity expansions to cater to the rising global demand. The demand surge is attributed to the escalating need for high-quality, comfortable footwear, which is further expected to bolster demand in the forecast period.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the market, disrupting the country's economy. Manufacturing operations were suspended, and distribution channels faced disturbances. The government enforced lockdown measures to mitigate mass fatalities, which halted market activities. Additionally, import and export activities were compromised due to travel and transportation restrictions. However, with governmental interventions, the market is gradually stabilizing and is poised to recover steadily.

The optimistic CAGR poses potential investment opportunities for new market entrants, subsequently supporting future market growth.

Subscribers can access detailed analysis of the Saudi Arabian EVA market demand and supply via a cloud-based platform for one year. The platform provides real-time updates on industry developments, including new plant announcements, shutdowns, demand-supply disruptions, industry news, and transactions relating specifically to Ethylene Vinyl Acetate.

Years Considered for Analysis:

Historical Years: 2015 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

This comprehensive report is accessible through an online digital platform with a one-year subscription and includes quarterly updates.

Deliverables:

Installed Capacity By Company: Details of installed capacities by company in the country.

Installed Capacity By Location: Installed capacities at various sites within the nation.

Installed Capacity By Process: Capacities differentiated by production processes.

Installed Capacity By Technology: Capacities according to the technologies used for EVA production.

Production By Company: Records of production volumes by individual firms.

Operating Efficiency By Company: Operational efficiency metrics of various company plants.

Demand By End-Use: Sales data across different end-user industries in Saudi Arabia.

Demand By Sales Channel: Sales figures distributed by various channels.

Demand By Region: Regional sales distribution within Saudi Arabia.

Country-Wise Exports: Export data segmented by destination country.

Country-Wise Imports: Import data segmented by origin country.

Demand & Supply Gap: Analysis of supply and demand discrepancies at the national level.

Market Share of Leading Players: Revenue shares of top industry players in Saudi Arabia.

To gather extensive insights on the Saudi Arabian EVA market, analysts conduct primary research with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers, and customers. This is complemented by thorough secondary research to validate findings.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Saudi Arabia Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Outlook, 2015-2030

1.1. Capacity By Company

1.2. Capacity By Location

1.3. Capacity By Technology

1.4. Production By Company

1.5. Operating Efficiency By Company

1.6. Country Wise Exports

1.7. Country Wise Imports

1.8. Demand & Supply Gap



2. Saudi Arabia Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Demand Outlook, 2015-2030

2.1. Demand By Grade (Below 18% VA, 18% VA, 28% VA, Above 28% VA)

2.2. Demand By Application (Solar Cell Encapsulation, Adhesives, Film, Foam, Wires and Cables, Others)

2.3. Demand By End Use (Renewable Energy, Packaging, Agriculture, Footwear, Electrical and Electronics, Others)

2.4. Demand By Region

2.5. Company Share of Leading Players



3. News & Deals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7e7kj

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