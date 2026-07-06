China's Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market to Surge, Reaching 2768.39 Thousand Tonnes by 2030

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, Grade, Application, End Use, Region-Wise Demand, Import & Export, 2015-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) demand reached 1656.02 thousand tonnes in 2020, with forecasts predicting an increase to 2768.39 thousand tonnes by 2030. This growth is driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% for the decade, emphasizing China's significant role in the global EVA market. With applications in foams for footwear, helmets, and sports goods, China holds over 35% of global EVA demand. The anticipated surge in demand is further fueled by the photovoltaic sector, where EVA's application in solar cell encapsulation is gaining traction. This trend aligns with increasing awareness of EVA's benefits in solar power generation and agriculture.

Subscribers to our service can access comprehensive analyses of China's EVA market demand and supply trends via a cloud-based platform, updated in near real-time. This service will cover industry developments such as new plant announcements, shutdowns, temporary disruptions, and pertinent news updates.

Years Considered for Analysis:

Historical Years: 2015 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

The report is delivered through an online digital platform with a one-year subscription and includes quarterly updates to ensure subscribers have access to the latest industry data.

Deliverables:

Installed Capacity By Company: Overview of installed capacities per company.

Installed Capacity By Location: Distribution of capacity across various locations.

Installed Capacity By Process: Details of capacities by different production processes.

Installed Capacity By Technology: Information on the technologies used for EVA production.

Production By Company: Data on actual production figures from various companies.

Operating Efficiency By Company: Analysis of plant operating efficiencies.

Demand By End-Use: Breakdown of EVA demand across different industries.

Demand By Sales Channel: Examination of demands through various sales avenues.

Demand By Region: Regional distribution of EVA demand.

Country Wise Exports: Exports data by country.

Country Wise Imports: Imports analysis by country.

Demand & Supply Gap: Insights into country-level gaps in demand and supply.

Market Share of Leading Players: Revenue shares of top market players.

Data for China's EVA market is extracted through rigorous primary research, involving extensive surveys with EVA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers, and customers, supplemented by comprehensive secondary research to verify and validate findings.





Key Topics Covered:



1. China Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Outlook, 2015-2030

1.1. Capacity By Company

1.2. Capacity By Location

1.3. Capacity By Technology

1.4. Production By Company

1.5. Operating Efficiency By Company

1.6. Country Wise Exports

1.7. Country Wise Imports

1.8. Demand & Supply Gap



2. China Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Demand Outlook, 2015-2030

2.1. Demand By Grade (Below 18% VA, 18% VA, 28% VA, Above 28% VA)

2.2. Demand By Application (Solar Cell Encapsulation, Adhesives, Film, Foam, Wires and Cables, Others)

2.3. Demand By End Use (Renewable Energy, Packaging, Agriculture, Footwear, Electrical and Electronics, Others)

2.4. Demand By Region

2.5. Company Share of Leading Players



3. News & Deals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8se0v

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