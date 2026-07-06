Embedded Finance Revolutionizing Point-of-Sale Credit Boosts Consumer Finance Market

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Finance - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The consumer finance market is poised for substantial growth, expanding from USD 9.87 trillion in 2025 to USD 14.08 trillion by 2031, with a 6.17% CAGR from 2026-2031. The report segments the market by Product Type, Lender, Distribution Channel, Term Length, Loan Purpose, and Geography. Forecasts are presented in USD value.

Global Consumer Finance Market Trends and Insights

Embedded Finance at Point-of-Sale Expands Credit Take-Up Lending is increasingly integrated during the purchase journey, altering borrower entry into the consumer finance market. Offering credit at checkout increases take-up due to high purchase intent. This model benefits merchants by converting more baskets into sales and offers lenders a robust origination channel. The U.S. CFPB Section 1033 rule supports the necessary data connectivity for real-time underwriting.

Open Banking Improves Underwriting Precision Real-time transaction data access enhances lenders' ability to evaluate borrower stability. This reduces adverse selection, allowing for greater approval confidence without compromising standards. Open banking frameworks, such as India's Account Aggregator, facilitate consent-based data sharing, improving underwriting for self-employed and underserved borrowers.

Regulatory Scrutiny Raises Compliance Cost per Originated Dollar Rising regulatory requirements increase compliance costs pre-loan booking, affecting especially smaller lenders. This can limit product diversity even when demand is strong. China's regulatory shifts underscore a compliance-driven move toward larger, well-capitalized lenders.

Other factors studied include:

BNPL Normalizes Short-Duration Consumer Credit

AI-Enabled Collections Reduce Delinquency Leakage

Funding Cost Volatility Compresses Net Interest Margins

Segment Analysis Unsecured Non-Revolving Credit held a 52% market share in 2025. Personal, student, and healthcare loans supported this leadership, addressing diverse household needs. In the U.S., unsecured personal loan balances were USD 276 billion in Q4 2025, with fintech lenders accounting for 42% of originations, suggesting digital delivery is expanding access. Revolving Credit is set to grow by 7.9% CAGR through 2031, driven by integrating installment features with traditional revolving credit.

Banks dominated with a 61.9% market share in 2025, leveraging advantages in deposit-backed funding and customer relationships. JPMorgan Chase's expansion exemplifies how scale supports continued growth. Fintechs and digital lenders are expected to grow the fastest at 10.7% CAGR through 2031, driven by faster underwriting and mobile-first product design.

Complete Report Scope:

By Product Type Revolving Credit Credit Cards Overdrafts/Credit Lines Unsecured Non-Revolving Credit Personal Loans Education/Student Loans Medical/Healthcare Loans Other Unsecured Consumer Loans Secured Non-Real Estate Credit Auto/Vehicle Finance Loans Other Secured Consumer Loans (e.g., Consumer Durables)

By Lender Banks Non-Bank Financial Companies (NBFCs) Fintechs and Digital Lenders Other (Credit Unions, Cooperatives, etc.)

By Distribution Channel Digital Direct Branch/In-Person Broker/Agent Embedded Finance/Point-of-Sale

By Term Length Short-Term (Up to 2 years) Medium-Term (2-5 years) Long-Term (More than 5 years)

By Loan Purpose Debt Consolidation/Refinancing Vehicle Purchase/Auto-related Education Medical/Healthcare Expenses Travel Consumer Durables Other Personal/Household Purposes

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico South America Brazil Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Asia-Pacific China Japan India Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates



Geography Analysis Asia-Pacific, holding a 43.3% share in 2025, remains the largest regional block. North America follows, with outstanding U.S. consumer debt at USD 18.22 trillion in April 2026. Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at the fastest pace, driven by rising digital finance adoption.

List of Companies Covered in this Report:

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Bank of America Corporation

Citigroup Inc.

Wells Fargo and Company

American Express Company

Capital One Financial Corporation

Discover Financial Services

HSBC Holdings plc

BNP Paribas

Banco Santander, S.A.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

China Construction Bank Corporation

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd

Standard Chartered PLC

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Block, Inc.

Affirm Holdings, Inc.

SoFi Technologies, Inc.

Synchrony Financial

Klarna Bank AB

Nubank

Visa Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ffh5t9

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